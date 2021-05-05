On Friday, “Kids Curate,” an exhibit created by fifth graders from R.E. Jewell Elementary, opens at the High Desert Museum.
Every school year, Museum curators work with students from a different Central Oregon school in the program, which integrates art history, writing and science both in the classroom and through field trips, culminating in an exhibit at the museum south of Bend.
The Jewell students are part of the eighth annual “Kids Curate” program, which explored how plants and animals use energy from the sun. Each class was assigned a habitat — forest, riparian or shrub-steppe — and created line drawings of various flora and fauna from the different ecosystems, which were then laser-etched onto plexiglass tiles to create a mosaic on the gallery wall. It displays through June 6.
“The ‘Kids Curate’ students bring a one-of-a-kind display to the High Desert Museum every spring,” said Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw. “We are excited to give students learning opportunities outside of the classroom, fusing art and science as well as connecting community and place.”
Contact: highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
