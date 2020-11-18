Bend writer Kimberly Bowker has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Central Oregon Book Project.
If the $2,000 funding goal is met, the book will serve as a platform for different voices and perspectives expressing how we connect to a growing Central Oregon through story.
The project will publish community prose and poetry submissions, with the book to be distributed for free in public places and community libraries.
The Kickstarter campaign will run until Dec. 1. If funded, a call for public writing submissions on the themes of roots, gratitude, community and hope will be made in the spring of 2021, with an anticipated publication date in the fall of 2021.
“Recognizing and listening to one another’s stories and sharing our own is an opening to grow in understanding and compassion in our community and world,” Bowker said in a press release. “It is one way to
connect with and honor each other and the land we are gratefully able to make our home.”
Visit the kickstarter at kickstarter.com/projects/1882635437/central-oregon-book-project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.