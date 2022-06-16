As the days count down to the first day of summer on Tuesday, more and more outdoor activities are taking place. Kobold Brewing and Grace & Hammer are taking advantage of the warming weather by hosting a Rock The Block Party from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Alley behind 245 SW Sixth St., in Redmond.
“Join us for a day of great music, great beer, and great company” reads the event poster.
There will be live music all day long by local artists including Jeshua Marshall & The Flood, One Mad Man and Boomer Country.
This is a family-friendly event with fun for all. There will be a bounce house and face painting set up for kids, yard games like corn hole, plenty of food from Grace & Hammer Pizzeria, Westside Taco Co. and Feast Food Company, and drinks by Kobold Brewing.
“It being (Saturday), it’s kind of a perfect kickoff to summer,” said Kevin Meyer, co-owner of Kebold Brewing. “So we’re kind of hoping that people will come out and celebrate that fact with us and have a good day.”
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
After a successful collaboration between Kobold Brewing and Grace & Hammer last summer when they held Summer Fest, the two businesses decided to bring more events like that to the Redmond community this year.
“We just kind of got it in our head that that was a really fun way to connect with the community and kind of create a fun day for everybody,” Meyer said.
“So we decided that we would expand our event schedule this year and do one here in June just to kickoff the summer and give a big thanks to the community at large for supporting us.”
The event, which is sponsored by Purelight Power, T-Mobile, Brady Velikonia and Keller Williams Realty, is free to attend and open to the public.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Kick off summer with us!
$13 for 13 weeks
Find everything you need to know to live your best Central Oregon life this summer. Only $13 if you subscribe by June 21.
• Unlimited digital access to all online content • Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.