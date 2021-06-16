Zoe Falk, the Central Oregon author of “The Adventure Guide to Living a Kickass Life: How to Become More Adventurous and Start Living a More Exciting Life,” will read from and sign copies of the memoir-meets-personal-development book from 6 to 9 p.m. June 25 at Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Suite 200, in Bend.
The book officially releases on Monday and will be available at Dudley’s Bookshop Cafe and Austin Mercantile in Bend, as well as Paulina Springs Books and Shibui Spa @ Five Pine Lodge in Sisters.
The ebook is available now as a pre-order at Amazon. An audio book version will also be available.
Contact: zoefalk.com.
