By MAKENZIE WHITTLE • The Bulletin
People are focusing on what they grow — apparent by the recent sales spikes at plant shops and nurseries — and with luck and some good weather, backyard gardeners will soon see their planters overflowing with greenery, berries, vegetables and more. You can, of course, add these homegrown morsels to any meal throughout the growing season, but why not kick it up a notch with your own farm-to-table dinner?
Where and what to buy
Most of us city dwellers may not have ready access to our own cows, or maybe some of your crops have been enjoyed by a host of grub worms in your garden (like this reporter), luckily, summertime is ripe in Central Oregon with farmers markets.
To create my own farm-to-table dinner, I set out to two weekend markets, Prineville’s Crooked River Open Pastures (CROP) Farmers Market and Sisters Farmers Market.
However, those markets host just a sliver of farms that consumers can purchase from. More farmers markets occur throughout the week, and a full list is available on page 8.
The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance has a list on their website (hdffa.org/eat-central-oregon) of local farms and ranches that offer a farm-direct model of purchasing, other companies offering locally made food, where to buy local products, and restaurants that utilize locally grown produce and meat.
Central Oregon Locavore is another great resource for all things local, and its marketplace is open year-round.
Wherever you choose to purchase your ingredients, the key to the whole farm-to-table endeavor is to stay as local as possible.
Depending on the time of year and your location, more complex ingredients can be harder to come by.
For instance, I decided to make simple cheeseburgers for my meal. Not too complicated and all the ingredients can be easily sourced through one of the above options. I did, however, cheat slightly with my cheese option and got as local as I could when I reached for the trusty brick of extra sharp cheddar from Tillamook already gracing my cheese drawer.
Many veggies can be more difficult to find this time of year, like a fresh tomato or onion, as they aren’t quite ready, and most produce stands that have them feature a hothouse variety and sometimes less than local.
Because of this year’s health and safety concerns, many farmers markets stands have had to modify the customers’ selection process. Instead of the consumer picking up the heads of lettuce and looking them over, now the grower/employee at the stand will select your product for you, limiting contact and ensuring that hundreds of customers before you haven’t put their mitts on all the carrots before you got there.
The look
Part of the allure of many farm to table restaurants or events lies in the aesthetic created by the restaurateur or caterer.
For that hip look, hit up those vintage or antique platters older family members have shoveled off on you throughout the years. The warm colors of crockery from the ’50s through the ’80s (sorry Boomers and Gen-Xers) makes the vibrant greens and oranges from your fresh produce pop.
Many farm-to-table dinners utilize reclaimed woods. So if you have some worn and weathered, splinter-free pieces, add them to the table along with other vintage or vintage-looking items.
Using nontraditional items for the table equally give it that funky flair these dinners are known for. For instance, using an old enamel camping coffee pot for a fresh cut bouquet adds another element for that homegrown feeling.
Of course, what farm-to-table dinner is complete without using mason jars for your drinks?
Canning jars come in all shapes and sizes and can be found at your local grocery or ranch supply store. They can even be found at local antique shops. Or substitute traditional canning jars for pasta sauce, jam or pickle jars for an upcycling idea.
Pair all of this with an outdoor table and the scene is more than set for a memorable and delicious local dinner.
