As of Tuesday afternoon, Khruangbin was on pace to sell the second-largest number of tickets so far for a concert at Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer.
More than rock giants ZZ Top and folk icon Bob Dylan. More than stoner faves Ween and Dirty Heads. More than pop hitmakers Sarah McLachlan and Norah Jones.
More than every other act that has already played the amphitheater this year except for Jack Black’s comedy rock group Tenacious D.
I know what you’re thinking: Khruangbin? Who?
The 12-year-old Texas trio plays a deeply groovy and psychedelic style of (mostly) instrumental music influenced heavily by sounds from across the globe, including Thai funk, Middle Eastern soul, dub, surf-rock and more. They get their band’s name — pronounced “krung-bin” — from the Thai word for airplane. And they formed in Houston, where guitarist Mark Speer and bassist Laura Lee — inspired by a blog called Monrakplengthai that highlights regional Thai music on obscure cassettes — fine-tuned the band before asking drummer Donald Johnson, Jr., to join a few months later.
Since then, Khruangbin’s rise has been steady, thanks to a growing legion of fans drawn to the band’s omnivorous sound, danceable jams, impressive musicianship and fruitful collaborations with popular soul singer Leon Bridges. On Thursday, they’ll visit Central Oregon for the first time (see “If you go”), just off a triumphant set at England’s famed Glastonbury Festival last month. GO! Magazine spoke with Johnson shortly after he returned from overseas touring. Here’s an excerpt of that conversation, edited for space and clarity.
GO!: Do European audiences tend to be more open to the global elements of your sound than American audiences?
Donald Johnson, Jr.: Overall, yes, I think there is more of an intent to listen across the pond, and to really be open and receptive to things that may be a bit off the beaten path. But there are people stateside who listen the same way and are actively seeking new things and intrigued by music that doesn’t sound like what they grew up listening to or the stuff that’s common where they’re from. I think Khruangbin is an excellent example of that because we seek out music like that. And there’s a small pocket of people like us out there, you know? We’re spread out, but there are listeners everywhere.
GO!: Do you all feel like you’re helping to spread a more open listening approach in America or that Khruangbin can be an ambassador for music from all over the world?
DJJ: Yeah, we hope so. That’s the goal. We always try to highlight awesome music, wherever it’s coming from.
GO!: Do you, Mark and Laura send songs and sounds back and forth to each other all the time? Or do you tend to do that kind of sharing when you’re all in the same room?
DJJ: Oh yeah, we’re constantly sharing music with each other. Just like any group of friends, we have a group thread that we’re on, and if someone’s listening to something really cool or unique or something that we can’t stop listening to, that’s usually what’s getting shared. Actually, we spend more time together than not nowadays, since we’re on the road playing so many shows.
GO!: I assume you all have a pretty solid foundation of stuff that all three of you are into. How much does your taste overlap? Or is it not as much as I imagine?
DJJ: Believe it or not, we’re three different people with three entirely different tastes in music. So the three of us all listen to different things on our own. The Venn diagram of what we all can agree on? That’s usually where Khruangbin lives.
GO!: When you stop and think about it, does it surprise you that Khruangbin can come to a town the size and location of Bend, Oregon and headline our 8,000-capacity amphitheater?
DJJ: I mean, everything surprises me at this point. When we started this band, no one anticipated touring the world and playing music for all kinds of different people. We had no idea. So I continue to live in that state of mind. I’m always, constantly surprised, and I’m extremely grateful. All three of us are just extremely grateful for the opportunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.