Country superstar Kenny Chesney first announced the tour that will bring him to Bend way back in September of 2019. Back then, it was called the Chillaxification Tour, and it was going to hit football stadiums across the United States in 2020.
COVID-19 had other plans, of course, and the tour was postponed and rescheduled a couple times. It also got a new name: The Here and Now Tour, to place more emphasis on being present and appreciating every day, as opposed to chillaxing. (Which is also important, of course.)
Next week, the Here and Now Tour will finally arrive in Bend, bringing Chesney, his 31 No. 1 country hits (including “She’s Got It All,” “The Good Stuff,” “Out Last Night” and “There Goes My Life”) and his ever-present “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problems” state of mind, which has made him into a sort of country version of Jimmy Buffet.
Hayden Homes Amphitheater is a relatively intimate place to see Chesney rock a sleeveless shirt (and sing). Since April 23, the guy has played to crowds of 58,369 in Tampa, Florida; 57,211 in Nashville, Tennessee; 55,519 in Philadelphia and 52,792 in Chicago. Makes the Bend venue’s capacity of 8,000 sound downright cozy, doesn’t it?
Kenny Chesney, with Carly Pearce: $121.50, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20, doors open 5 p.m., Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend, bendconcerts.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
