It might seem like the world is a dumpster fire — and hey, maybe it is sometimes — but movies have shown us that sometimes, with some good fortune, perseverance and a little movie magic, we can overcome the obstacles the world decides to throw at us. Through true stories or fabricated situations, these films can give us all a little bit of hope and inspire us to keep on trucking.
“Galaxy Quest” (1999) — One of the best lines that repeats a few times throughout the sci-fi comedy is perfect for the theme of this list: “Never give up, never surrender.” The story is of an alien race called Thermians that are abducting actors from a famous sci-fi TV show because they believe the series to have been real events captured as “historical documents.” It is hilariously fun and also echoes the idea of perseverance in the face of adversity — which in this case is a large, green reptilian alien set on destroying the remaining Thermians. Stream it on Hulu or Paramount+ or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Moana” (2016) — It’s not hard to find a Disney movie nowadays with a good strong message about something, and “Moana” is all about persistence in the face of challenges in order to help the ones you love. The adventurous title character (voiced by Auli’i Cravalho) embarks from her home on an island in the South Pacific to restore the heart (it’s more of a stone than an actual heart) of the goddess Te Fiti in order to heal her island. Along the way, she enlists the help of the demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) who is less than excited to offer a hand in anything. But Moana is persistent to her core. Stream it on Disney+ or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Norma Rae” (1979) — While the iconic scene of Sally Field holding up a cardboard “UNION” sign might be all you know about her Oscar-winning turn as the title character, the film as a whole dramatizes a true story. Norma Rae works in a cotton mill in dismal conditions and has a pretty crummy life to boot. She meets with union organizer Reuben (Ron Leibman), and with his insistence — and the untimely death of her father due to workplace policies — she’s inspired to start trying to change things. You can’t stream this online, but there is a copy of it available through Deschutes County Library.
“Stand and Deliver” (1988) — There have been many of the “teacher inspires students” tropes in movies across the decades, from “To Sir, With Love” to “Dead Poets Society.” But “Stand and Deliver” focuses on a group of Latino students in East Los Angeles in the early ’80s, when real teacher Jaime Escalante (played in the film by Edward James Olmos) challenges them to pass the AP calculus exam by the time they graduate. The class is at a lower academic level, has social problems and is mocked by even the other teachers at the school for attempting to do this. But they all persevere with Escalante’s support and guidance. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Working Girl” (1988) — For some #girlboss inspiration, the thoroughly ’80s comedy-drama takes on sexism (the best way it can at least) and elevates savvy secretary Tess (Melanie Griffith) to reach her full potential. After her boss, Katharine (Sigourney Weaver), steals an idea and conveniently breaks her leg, Tess poses as the boss-lady herself. Through Tess’s smarts, persistence and ability to think outside the box, she secures the deal and the handsome guy (Harrison Ford), while Katharine gets her comeuppance. Stream it on Starz or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.