Even though the temperatures are back to double digits, the holiday weekend is still supposed to be hot. If you can find some shade, or simply don’t want to overheat your house, try these recipes for a festive weekend treat.
Smoked pulled pork
Yes, you can take pulled pork to a picnic, it’s a nice change from burgers and dogs.
This takes time on the smoker, but since it’s cooked outside, no extra heat will get into your house.
Ingredients
Pork shoulder
Preferred pork rub
Preferred barbecue sauce
Directions
Preheat the smoker to 225 degrees.
Rub the shoulder completely with your preferred rub (try the salmon rub featured in the June 10 GO! for a scrumptious and easy recipe).
Put the meat on the smoker until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees and then wrap the shoulder in foil tightly and reset the smoker to 125. Continue to let it cook for a couple of hours.
Remove from the smoker and in a large bowl or crockpot shred the meat using forks. You can either coat the meat in the sauce, or you can let your guests dish up what they want.
Apple and grape coleslaw
Not everyone is a fan of the dish that is equally as good on top of pulled pork as it is on the side, but this recipe might just change that. By making your own dressing for your slaw, you can control the flavors and make sure it’s not too heavily or lightly coated and it comes out just right.
Ingredients
½ cup mayonnaise
1 tbsp. white vinegar
½ tbsp. apple cider vinegar
2 tsp. sugar
½ tsp. celery seed
Salt and pepper to taste
1 bag of coleslaw mix or 5 cups of shredded cabbage
1 granny smith apple, chopped
10-15 seedless grapes, halved
Directions
In a mason jar, whisk together the mayonnaise, vinegars, sugar, celery seed and salt and pepper until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
In a medium mixing bowl mix together the coleslaw mix/cabbage with the apples and grapes until combined. Drizzle in the dressing until coleslaw is to the preferred consistency.
Serve immediately.
Jello poke cake
Did you know that you can bake a cake using a barbecue? It takes a little longer than in your standard oven, but if you must bake one during a heatwave, it’s a better option than roasting you and your family out of your unairconditioned home.
The classic recipe is about as easy as you can get and results in a cool dish that’s perfect for a hot summer day. Since it’s the Fourth of July, you can even coordinate the colors to match a red, white and blue theme.
Ingredients
1 box of white cake mix (and any ingredients it requires)
1 box of Jello (3 oz.)
Berries
Whipped cream
Directions
Bake the cake according to the directions on the box. If you are using your barbecue to make it, turn on half of the burners, leaving one side without direct heat, that is the side you will bake your cake at. If you are not using a metal or cast iron pan for your cake, put a metal cookie sheet or roasting pan underneath your cake pan to protect it. Monitor the temperature regularly to ensure that the cake doesn’t burn. If the top looks cooked but the center is still not done, reduce the heat and continue cooking until a toothpick comes out clean from the center.
It takes about twice as long as the recommended time on the back of the box, but check it every 15 minutes to make sure it doesn’t burn.
Allow the cake to cool completely and then take a fork or a metal skewer and poke holes through the cake. Make sure the hole goes all the way through.
Mix your jello according to the instructions on the box, then pour the liquid over the cake evenly.
Cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 4 hours, then serve topped with berries and cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.