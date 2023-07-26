Central Oregon’s skies will be filled with color this weekend for the annual three-day event, Balloons Over Bend.

Morning balloon launches will occur at R. E. Jewell Elementary in Bend after sunrise on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and are free to watch. There will also be a ticketed Bend Night Glow Celebration Friday evening and a free-to-attend Redmond Brewfest and Night Glow Saturday evening with balloon launches after sunset.

2019-BOB_CREDIT-Brian-Becker_0073-copy.jpg

Bend Night Glow Celebration takes place Friday at Central Oregon Community College and Redmond Brewfest & Night Glow is Saturday at the Deschutes County fairgrounds. 
