Central Oregon’s skies will be filled with color this weekend for the annual three-day event, Balloons Over Bend.
Morning balloon launches will occur at R. E. Jewell Elementary in Bend after sunrise on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and are free to watch. There will also be a ticketed Bend Night Glow Celebration Friday evening and a free-to-attend Redmond Brewfest and Night Glow Saturday evening with balloon launches after sunset.
Darren Kling, owner of Big Sky Balloon Company, will be the “balloon meister,” directing pilots and making the call of whether it is safe to fly. Kling has been flying balloons for approximately 30 years, the last 20 years based in Central Oregon.
“In Central Oregon, wind is usually the biggest factor,” Kling said.
The weather has been ideal for Balloons Over Bend the last few years. It will become clear if it is safe to fly on the morning of the event, Kling said. He recommends participants arrive by 6 a.m. to watch the sunrise balloon launches to ensure adequate time to watch the balloons inflate.
The hot air balloons are estimated to launch around 6:45 or 7 a.m., depending on the weather.
“One of the reasons we go in the early mornings is that is when we usually have the calmest wind and the most stable air conditions,” Kling said.
The wind direction from R. E. Jewell Elementary typically moves toward the east or northeast, he said. As a result, the balloons have landed near Bend Municipal Airport in past years. Last year, Lay It Out Events Marketing Director Megan Burton recalls a box wind during the event.
“(The balloons) just went around in a little square and ended up right back at the start,” Burton said. “But sometimes they can go off course. They’re really at the mercy of the sky once they get up there.”
Burton encourages attendees to make themselves comfortable during the balloon launches by bringing their own chairs or blankets.
Bend Night Glow
The Bend Night Glow is a ticketed event at Central Oregon Community College with food vendors, a marketplace, live music by Doc Ryan Trio and Major Dudes and a Balloon Blast Kid’s Race.
“We have the whole kid’s race series, but this one is one of my favorites because there are more obstacles for the kiddos,” Burton said.
Burton said she is happy to accept volunteers up until the day of the event. Lay It Out Events is seeking volunteers for the sunrise balloon launches, as well as the Balloon Blast Kid’s Race, ticketing and the sunset balloon launch at the Bend Night Glow Celebration.
“You hold the balloon down, get to learn a little bit more about the balloon (and) meet the pilot,” Burton said.
Volunteering comes with perks such as free entry to an upcoming Lay It Out Events festival, or a discount on an upcoming race by the same company.
Redmond Night Glow
The Redmond Brewfest and Night Glow, formerly known as Bacon Brew and Balloons, moved from Sam Johnson Park in downtown Redmond to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds to allow more space. It’s hosted by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce and free, courtesy of Redmond’s business community, said the event website.
COCC Foundation
Balloons Over Bend’s beneficiary is Central Oregon Community College Foundation, which provides student scholarships, fiscal support for college programs and occasional support for capital improvement projects. The foundation will have volunteers in addition to those who have signed up through Lay It Out Events.
“If you are coming down, be sure to thank the volunteers at the gate,” Burton said.
