KBONG sounds like the noise you might make when you pretend to hit your brother in the back of the head with a frying pan.
No, KBONG sounds like a hazy, community-run radio station out of Arcata, Calif., that plays all the sticky-ickiest “hits” from yesterday, today and tomorrow.
We’re getting warmer …
Actually, KBONG sounds like a nickname for a guy named, remarkably, Kevin Bong, a multi-instrumentalist best known as the keyboardist for the popular reggae band Stick Figure. KBONG has a few solo albums to his name, too, most recently “Let Love Lead,” a nine-track collection of deeply chilled, ultra-positive, pop-flavored reggae, or maybe reggae-flavored pop. Either way, KBONG seems like a good dude, and his music is most definitely right up your alley, Bend.
He’ll roll through Volcanic Theatre Pub Thursday night, along with fellow Stick Figure figure Johnny Cosmic. Far out!
KBong with Johnny Cosmic and friends: $15; 8 p.m. Thursday; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
