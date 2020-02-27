Hawaii multi-instrumentalist Kevin Bong, better known as KBong, is best known as the touring keyboardist for California-based reggae group Stick Figure. But he’s also a songwriter in his own right, releasing his debut album, “Hopes and Dreams,” in 2014. His second album, 2018’s “Easy to Love You,” featured his Stick Figure bandmate Scott Woodruff, singer Hirie and producer Johnny Cosmic on a set of positive songs that blend the laid-back sensibilities and rhythms of Bong’s island home with soulful hip-hop and roots-reggae. Catch Bong with Sensi Trails and Perfect By Tomorrow at the Domino Room on Saturday.
KBong, with Sensi Trails, Perfect By Tomorrow: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, doors open at 7:30 p.m.; $15 plus fees in advance, $18 at the door; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.