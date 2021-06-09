Earlier this week, Bend singer-songwriter Pete Kartsounes issued his new single, "Crazy Ride," the first single from his next album.
Replete with a music video, "Crazy Ride," clocks in at 4:40 minutes and is described in a press release as a song about the shared heartache we all experience in life, and meshes acoustic and orchestral sounds, giving it a classic yet timeless sound. It's available as a free download at petek.bandcamp.com/track/crazy-ride, with an option to make a donation.
The in-progress album is expected to drop this fall, and will be Kartsounes' fifth album since the pandemic began. First came the stripped-down "Out Here on My Own" last August, followed by the meditative new age album "Mindful Muse," and two electronic records as DJPK, the earthy, down-beat "The Big Chill" and the more up-beat "Dig Deep."
In the meantime, you can hear "Crazy Ride" live on Saturday. Kartsounes and duo partner Eric Leadbetter will perform at 8 p.m. at Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend, a bill that also includes guitarist and singer Michaelis Patterson. Tickets are $10 plus fees in advance at bendticket.com.
