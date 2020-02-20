In seven years, Volcanic Theatre Pub has become a go-to spot in Bend for all things arts and culture related, but especially for music: bluegrass/newgrass artists, underground punk and metal, hip-hop aficionados, cutting-edge EDM DJs and much more have all found a home on the theater’s stage. The venue will celebrate this legacy Saturday with help from funk saxophonist extraordinaire Karl Denson and his band, Tiny Universe.
Denson and company have become favorites at the venue over the years with their brand of highly danceable soul/funk/rock, so the pairing makes a lot of sense.
Bend prodigy Maxwell Friedman — whose biological father used to play with Tiny Universe, as he told GO! In 2018 — will open the show with his quartet — (and it’s a good bet he’ll join Denson onstage as well). Bend, get ready to boogaloo.
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, with Maxwell Friedman Group: 9 p.m. Saturday, doors open at 8 p.m.; $35 in advance; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
