There are many acceptable ways to celebrate Halloween: Go trick or treating. Carve pumpkins. Wear a spooky costume. Watch scary movies. Buy candy to give out to kids but then turn out all the lights, sit inside and eat all the candy yourself.
And then there's Wicked, which is happening Saturday night at the Midtown Ballroom in Bend. This one's for people who like to spend a Halloween(ish) night dancing and having their DNA rearranged by soul-shattering bass music.
The lineup includes, among others, Detroit DJ Sully, who has collaborated with Bend's own Champagne Drip, as well as Shlump, who calls his exploratory sound "alien bass musik." And headlining is Kai Wachi, whose music is a satisfying blend of mellow, melodic passages and, of course, bass drops that sound like someone is ripping the space-time continuum apart.
It's going to be a party. I can't tell for sure if it's even supposed to be a Halloween party, but it's called Wicked and it's close enough to Oct. 31 for me. If nothing else, it's a head start on the holiday!
Wicked featuring Kai Wachi, Shlump, Sully, Chomppa and Ecstasy of Eden: $40, 7 p.m. Saturday, Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.