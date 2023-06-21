In Redmond, free concerts happen in Sam Johnson Park, every other Wednesday starting June 28. The series is called Music on the Green, and in addition to an evening of tunes, it boasts a very family-friendly, block party kind of vibe. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome, and there are vendors offering locally made food, drinks, desserts and crafts.
This year, Music on the Green will kick off with a concert by the local Beatles cover band JuJu Eyeball, who are one of the busiest musical acts in Central Oregon thanks to the high level of energy and top-notch musicianship they bring to a catalog of songs you almost certainly know and love. Check 'em out at juju-eyeball.com.
Here's the rest of this year's Music on the Green lineup:
July 12: Sweet Motor
July 26: Heller Highwater
Aug. 9: The Tangents
Aug. 23 : Kristi Kensey & the Whiskey Bandits
Sept. 6: Hokule'a Ohana Central Oregon
JuJu Eyeball at Music on the Green: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, free, Sam Johnson Park, 333 SW 15th Street, Redmond, visitredmondoregon.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
