Get your flared pants out of the closet, and dust them off for a night full of '60s and '70s rock by the Bend-based Beatles cover band JuJu Eyeball and the bell-bottom rock band Superball. At 8 p.m. Saturday, the two bands will fill the High Desert Music Hall with all the Beatles classics you know and love.
JuJu Eyeball and Superball are local favorites, playing at numerous festivals, clubs and private events all over Central Oregon.
JuJu Eyeball was formed in 2015 by guitarist and native Northwesterner Paul Eddy. Eddy's dream of forming a Beatles cover band became a reality when he met future bandmates Dan Larsson and Karl Lindgren, who both happen to be Swedish. The Beatles' repertoire is not the easiest in rock to emulate, but with this particular collection of musicians and singers, the magic happens.
“Audiences, fully aware we are not the genuine article, respond as if Beatlemania never ended, and the night becomes a memorable one for all,” reads the band's bio.
With solid vocals, top-notch musicianship, and no shortage of good material from which to draw, JuJu Eyeball will bring to life the sound and excitement of The Beatles, arguably the greatest band in rock.
Now a four-piece band featuring Larsson on bass and vocals, Kye Kennedy and Terence Barham on guitar and vocals, and Matthew Fletcher on drums and vocals, JuJu Eyeball continues to please audiences at every show while they rock the most famous catalog in music history. From "She Loves You" to "She's so Heavy," you're likely to hear all the classics and your personal favorites.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.