The Maren Morris who released her second major-label album in 2019 is a very different person from the Maren Morris who released its follow-up earlier this year.
The 2019 Maren Morris wasn’t a mother. These days, Morris, 32, has her young son on the road with her, which has necessitated some adjustments.
“It’s definitely a long day, having a toddler and a show late at night,” she said in a phone interview. “I feel like my bedtime during (the pandemic) with a newborn was like 9 p.m. or earlier, so now I’ve had to get used to being up later for shows. But it’s been fun having him out. He’s having the time of his life.”
Morris’ son was born in March 2020, around the time the world was shutting down to slow the spread of COVID-19.
After a months-long period of focusing on recovery, the baby and other new-parent things, Morris and her husband, country artist Ryan Hurd, decided it was time to start writing songs again.
For Morris, the result of that work is her fine new album, “Humble Quest,” a collection of dusky country, soul, pop and all-of-the-above songs about love — of her child, Hurd and others — and loss — of her longtime collaborator Michael Busbee to brain cancer in 2019 — and life as a 21st century artist navigating the deeply rooted structures of the country music industry. “Got easier not to ask/ Just kept hittin’ my head on the glass,” she sings in the title track. “I was so nice till I woke up/ I was polite till I spoke up.”
Before she was a star in her own right, Morris wrote songs for big names like Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson. But in 2016, she broke through with a stirring gospel-influenced hit single called “My Church,” and she solidified her star power in 2018 when her collaboration with electronic producer Zedd, “The Middle,” became a global pop hit. Her 2019 album, “Girl,” spawned two top country hits (including a big one called “The Bones”), and she spent part of 2019 performing with The Highwomen, her Americana supergroup with Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.
Which brings us to “Humble Quest,” which Morris says is a snapshot of the emotional highs and lows of her life in 2020.
“I think the only song that was written pre-pandemic was ‘Hummingbird,’ but everything else was written during lockdown,” she said. “I think it was a good distraction for me to be productive and creative in that way during so much at, but yeah, it’s kind of like a little musical documentation of a very strange time in history.”
Now, however, it’s time to look forward. Morris is indeed a different person than she was in 2019, but that’s about more than her expanded family and the pandemic pause and the artistic growth. For Morris, it’s about her mindset in 2022.
“I just don’t take things as seriously anymore. It doesn’t mean that I don’t care. It just means that the things that really provide joy for me are not the accolades and the number-one hits,” she said. “Those are all great bonuses when they happen, but living and dying by them and looking at a chart every single day, or only finding your value in statistics — I used to be that person and I just can’t anymore. I just don’t think it’s where I find happiness, so I don’t sweat the stuff that’s outside my control anymore. I have to find happiness in what I create for myself.”
