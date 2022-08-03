Food
Artfully crafted deli sandwiches await at Josie K’s Deli and Kitchen in Sunriver.
The delicatessen’s flawless online ordering system makes it a snap to order breakfast items, deli sandwiches and soups before even stepping inside the store. After placing an order online, I arrived to find a brown bag sitting on the counter with a receipt with my name on it. Since I’d already paid, I could simply grab the bag and go.
When I got home, I opened the bag to find the two sandwiches I’d ordered in addition to two small bags of plain Lays potato chips and two mini pieces of biscotti.
I’d ordered the Dagwood sandwich ($6.99 half sandwich, $8.99 full), a sandwich named after Dagwood Bumstead’s multilayered sandwiches in the comic strip “Blondie.”
The deli sandwich was masterful. From the bottom to the top, almost every layer was clearly visible. Mayo and mustard oozed out of the bottom with layers of turkey, ham, salami, dill pickle, pepperoncini peppers, tomato, shredded lettuce, white onion, provolone and Josie K’s dressing on top.
Josie K’s signature dressing is made with olive oil, red wine vinegar and Italian herbs. It’s typically spread over a Big Ed’s Hoagie Roll, although I requested mine to be prepared on gluten-free bread to suit my dietary needs.
Josie K’s describes its menu items as the “best from Bend and Sisters,” sourcing its hoagies from Big Ed’s Artisan Bread, its sourdough from Sparrow Bakery and its pies from Sisters.
There was a punchy, pickled flavor throughout the Dagwood sandwich. A perfect amount of mustard, mayo and dressing accentuated the flavors of the cold cuts. The vegetables added flavor while taking a backseat to allow the turkey, ham, salami and provolone to shine.
The biscotti, baked in house, was sweet and crunchy and a nice surprise.
If I could change anything, it’d be the option to choose the flavor of chips that came with the sandwich, but there’s absolutely nothing I would change about the sandwich.
According to the website, the deli is named after two strong Italian grandmas, Josie and Karen. It intends to pay it forward by sharing its family recipes with the residents and visitors of Sunriver.
Service
After ordering online, I received an email that said my sandwiches would be ready in 30 minutes. It was only 15 minutes later I received another email notifying me that my order was ready.
The staff I conversed with inside the shop were kind, friendly and helpful.
Atmosphere
Josie K’s is not just a delicatessen, but a specialty food store. The store includes specialty items, pantry staples and “take and bake” meals. The “take and bake” options include garlic bread, meatloaf and three different kinds of lasagna that can be enjoyed at home.
More info
Location: Sunriver Plaza, 56870 Venture Lane, Suite 106S, Sunriver
Contact: 541-241-5177, josiek.com
Hours: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
Price Range: $3.49-$8.99
Cuisine: Deli
