Rather than gently suggest that you go see Joshua Ray Walker Sunday night at Silver Moon in Bend, let me just state unequivocally: This talented Texan and fast-rising country singer-songwriter headlined the single best concert I attended in 2022, and I attended more than a few.

Walker is the real deal. Blessed with authentic twang in his DNA and backed by a white-hot country band, he writes heartbreakers and honky-tonkers with equal aplomb and delivers them in a way that seems to crackle with electricity. If you’d like to preview him, check out his excellent 2021 album, “See You Next Time," and stick it out through at least the first five tracks. That’ll give you the full range of Walker’s abilities, from tender tear-jerkers (“Flash Paper”) to classic country (“Three Strikes”) to swaggering soul (“Sexy After Dark”).

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

