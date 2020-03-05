It took one album for Portland trio Joseph to go from house concerts to “The Tonight Show.”
The folk-rock-pop trio, comprised of sisters, Natalie Closner Schepman and twins Allison and Meegan Closner, formed around 2013, while the twins were still attending the University of Washington in Seattle (Schepman had graduated from the school already). After cutting its performing teeth with backyard parties and self-releasing an album, “Native Dreamer Kin,” in 2014, the group signed with ATO Records for its second album, 2016’s “I’m Alone, No You’re Not.”
The record debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums Chart in September of that year. Within a couple of months, the trio had performed on “Conan,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and the aforementioned “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” among others.
“I remember in so many different moments our managers calling a lot and being like, ‘Hey, something else just came up; we’ve got a new thing; oh, we just got this new TV gig,’” Allison said during a conference call with her sisters from a tour stop in San Antonio, Texas. “It was just really exciting, but it’s also easy to accidentally lose yourself or not talk through things when things are moving so quickly. It was kind of a weird little balance, but overall it was a really exciting time, just having things coming left and right.”
The trio addresses its meteoric rise and the struggles that followed on last year’s “Good Luck, Kid,” a coming-of-age album that finds the group expanding its sonic palette while maintaining the intricate, familial harmonies that earned it its earliest fans. They will return to Bend (they’ve regularly played Volcanic Theatre Pub in past years) to perform at the Tower Theatre on Sunday as part of the album’s support tour. The show also is a benefit for Saving Grace of Central Oregon, which provides services to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.
“Good Luck, Kid” was sonically and thematically inspired by the roadwork the group did behind “I’m Alone, No You’re Not.” Opening track “Fighter” deals with the messier aspects of being in a band — the trio almost broke up before the album’s recording, according to the tour and album’s news releases.
“We really try very hard to always stay reconciled and try and nip things in the bud earlier on,” Allison said. “It never feels fun or good, but especially when you’re living together in such small quarters and you’re working together and all of these things, I think it is easy to let things build up and get pushed under the rug. But we work really hard at not letting that happen because ... we’re planning to all play at the same bingo table when we’re 80 years old.”
Other songs, such as the title track, address the idea of “moving into the drivers’ seat,” as Schepman put it in the news release, and taking control of your life. Schepman took inspiration from social media for the anthemic title track, which sets the template for much of what follows.
“That song was referencing my personal experience of entering my 30s and how everything seems different,” Schepman said. “And I think that that was also a reference (to) being maybe an older millennial, and with the advancement of the internet and social media and feeling at a loss sometimes. Looking at Gen Z and going, ‘Wow, you guys know this like the back of your hand,’ and feeling foreign to many of the ways in which you have to move around in the world, both as an entrepreneur, as an artist and as a human being.”
Produced by Christian Langdon (Meg Myers, Charlotte OC), the album finds the group expanding into polished pop and rock. While the trio’s previous albums featured full-band arrangements, there’s a noticeable shift on songs such as “NYE” or “Presence,” which build up layers of beats, electric guitars and keyboards into pristine productions.
“We had previously only toured just the three of us,” Schepman said. “And then once (‘I’m Alone, No You’re Not’) came out, we had some more production elements that we wanted to represent in a live show, so we started playing with a band. So during that entire record cycle we were touring with drums, bass, keys and extra electric guitars and all of these different textures. We realized as we were writing this next album how much bigger our palette could be and how much bigger the dynamics could be between the loud, rocking moments and the soft, hushed moments.”
Joseph, named for the Oregon town where the sisters’ grandfather lives, grew out of Schepman’s singer-songwriter project. The Closners grew up in Estacada near Mount Hood surrounded by music — their father plays drums and sings, and their mother is a theater teacher.
Initially, the twins would sing backup at Schepman’s solo shows, but after a while they began collaborating on songwriting.
“I realized, ‘Oh, this is not about me at all; this is so much bigger than me,’” Schepman said. “That process really just looked like a lot of experimenting and starting to write songs together. It was exciting at the beginning and still is because I have studied songwriting for so long, and I have really created a sense of, OK, these are the rules and this is your rhyme scheme and blah, blah, blah. And (Allison and Meegan) came in with these just incredible instincts that were beyond what my rules told me to do.”
