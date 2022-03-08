With its cozy confines, high-quality sound and excellent sightlines — there isn’t a bad seat in the house (that I’ve found, at least) — downtown Bend’s historic Tower Theatre is a lovely place to see a concert.
That’s probably true no matter who’s playing. (Lo-fi Portland punk band The Thermals sounded great there years ago, for example.) But it’s especially true for a performance by someone like José González, the quietly brilliant Swedish singer-songwriter who’ll make his first trip to Bend Saturday night for a show at the Tower.
At his core, González is a singer of folk songs and a skilled guitar picker. But those words don’t capture what makes him special, and what has helped him build a sizable global following since the release of his debut album “Veneer” in 2003. (He is currently touring behind his 2021 album “Local Valley.”)
What makes González special is the vibe he creates using a limited set of tools. It starts with his guitar-playing style, which is percussive and circular in nature, creating a very steady, burbling bed of sound that drives forward more than most acoustic music. (Think “unplugged motorik,” and Google “motorik” if needed.) The result is a sound that is mesmerizing but never loses momentum.
González pairs his guitar work with quiet, almost whispered vocals and melodies that are memorable but not showy. Plenty of musicians sing quietly, of course, but when combined with his music, González’s hushed approach only adds to the entrancing feel of his music; it’s like a meditation app for people who shuffle a Spotify playlist called, like, “Indie Chillout” all day for background music. Except it’s better than any of the stuff on that playlist.
And it’s a great fit for the Tower, which was nearly sold-out Saturday night as of press time. The González show is part of a very busy spring for the historic theater, which has already hosted a diverse slate of music artists this winter, including pop singers Brett Dennen and Storm Large, blues band North Mississippi Allstars, folk veteran Judy Collins, hip-hop/classical hybrid Black Violin and Americana group The Wailin’ Jennys.
Here’s a selection of what else is coming up on the Tower’s calendar. More info is available at towertheatre.org:
March 15: Todd Oliver & Irving the Talking Dog (comedy/ventriloquism)
March 18: Irish Rambling House (Celtic folk meets classical)
March 20: Portland Cello Project: Purple Reign (classical tribute to Prince)
March 22: The Queen’s Cartoonists (live music set to cartoons)
March 26: Zepparella (Led Zeppelin tribute)
March 31: George Kahumoko Jr., Jeff Peterson & Sonny Lim (Hawaiian music)
April 9: Rodney Marsalis’ Philadelphia Big Brass (jazz and beyond)
April 10: Gangstagrass (bluegrass meets hip-hop)
April 13: Maria Muldaur (roots-pop)
