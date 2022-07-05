Bend-based singer-songwriter Joel Chadd will celebrate the release of his new album, "Ghost of You," with a free show Wednesday, July 13, at McMenamins Old St. Francis School.
Some in Central Oregon may know Chadd as half of the songwriting team behind the local old-time band Trailer 31. That band ended when Chadd's collaborator moved away, so now he's gone solo, and the result is a collection of songs that somehow sound easygoing and intense, effortlessly striking and meticulously crafted, all at the same time.
A lot of that flows from Chadd's songwriting, which runs the gamut from acoustic folk to fiery blues to soulful roots-rock, fueled by his recent experiences with love and loss. Credit also goes to the production work of Scott Oliphant at Bend's Parkway Sounds Studio, who captured the songs in a way that makes them feel like you can reach out and run your hands through them.
Joel Chadd: Free, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond Street, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.