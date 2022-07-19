Three years ago, Jess Ryan told The Bulletin she was excited to prove her doubters wrong and put out her namesake band's first full-length album.
Now, three years and part of a pandemic later, the Jess Ryan Band is back with a new EP called "Take A Seat." Lest you misinterpret the tone of that title, the cover art features an open toilet with what appears to be a large plume of fire rising out of the bowl.
The EP's five songs feature more of the sound that has made the JRB one of the most popular local bands over the past five years: Shadowy, smoldering blues-rock 'n' soul laced with heavy (but not metal) vibes and psychedelic saxophone textures. This is a band with a firm grip on dynamics and the confidence and chops to play slow without losing momentum.
And if song titles like "Bad Actor," "Transgressions" and "Talk Too Much" are any indication, Ryan appears to be writing from the heart (as usual), with her message pointed directly at someone (or some ones). Who? I don't know, but I'll bet they know who they are.
Jess Ryan Band, with Blackflowers Blacksun: $10, 9 p.m. Saturday, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
