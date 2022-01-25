After more than a month off, the Firesides concert series at The Suttle Lodge near Sisters returns Thursday night with one of its best acts all season: Folk singer-songwriter Jeffrey Martin.
Martin is not just one of the finest songwriters to grace the Suttle Lodge’s stage, he’s one of the best to come out of Oregon in recent years. For proof, check out his very good 2014 album “Dogs in the Daylight” or, better yet, his excellent 2017 album “One Go Around.” Both are full of songs that showcase Martin’s top-shelf storytelling skills, his sharp guitar picking and his warm and weathered voice.
Coming up on the Firesides series’ slate: Left Coast Country (Feb. 10), Bart Budwig (Feb. 24), Machado Mijiga (March 3) and the Shook Twins (March 10).
Jeffrey Martin; $20; 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
