Jason Graham, aka Mosley Wotta, probably doesn’t need much introduction in these pages. The visual artist, poet, writer and musician has graced just about every section of this magazine.
Graham recently started a record label, Wake Records, with longtime collaborators Colten Tyler Williams and Rory Restani. He’s planning to release a couple of new singles before the year is over, following up this year’s EP, “This is (Not) All There Is.”
“For the most part it’s just a really small way for us to move our stuff forward,” Graham said. “And because so many folks are moving into arenas of politics and business and coalitions and groups — this is what we do, this is what we’ve been doing. We need to continue what we’ve been doing.”
Graham talked about this and a lot more in a recent phone conversation, which is reproduced here with some editing for length and clarity.
Q: So the basic idea was to talk about how to stay positive in light of everything that’s been going on. Of course, we came up with this idea before what happened last week happened, and now, I’m not feeling positive at all. But maybe that’s a good thing; maybe we can talk it out.
A: I think one thing that I heard not too long ago is, when in doubt, zoom out. So that’s one thing that’s been useful, because we get pretty hyper focused on what we think is important, and when we get really focused on that, that can consume everything that we see. And then if that thing that we’re focusing on isn’t moving in the direction that we want it to, or in the way that we want it to or the way that we expect it to or hope to or something like this, that can be a real emotional, crushing defeat. That can be a real blow to our mental health. So trying to keep some perspective on the work that you’re doing, and really understanding I think that, for instance what’s going on with Black Lives Matter or election year, ICE, take your pick at the moment — these are struggles that have been going on for a very long time, that whether you’ve been working on them for decades or recently becoming aware of them, that these are long-term challenges and we’re working on long-term results for the betterment of all of our communities. And so sometimes you want immediate results — you want to move at a sprint, but this is a marathon. … I have a question for the article in general: Why is being positive so important, or why is being happy so important? And I think we put too much emphasis on being happy and maybe not enough emphasis on leaning into what we don’t know, operating from a place of ignorance with everything that we have. In other words, you stand on the edge of what you know and then you lean into what you don’t know, and then the more you do that, that seems to create the byproduct, which is something like happiness. But happiness isn’t a thing that you arrive at. You know me, I’m very skeptical about the positivity culture and blah, blah, blah, just because that seems unrealistic for human beings. We’re emotionally dynamic, and so that in general. This idea of staying positive is I feel somewhat dangerous, because one, it sounds a little bit like ignoring what’s happening, but then being really down emotionally isn’t necessarily where it’s at either. So what we’re looking for in going to these sort of extremes is some sort of equilibrium, is some sort of balance, some place in the middle that we can all move together. But that takes a lot of work.
Q: How do you put everything into perspective?
A: The biggest thing for me that is helping me keep some perspective with everything that’s going on is not a revolution about equity, equality, politics, race, religion, the list goes on. I think what we’re coming up against is a relationship to our ego and how better to navigate working with our ego. And for me, when I can look at it from that perspective, human beings are pretty ridiculous organisms, and a lot of this, as painful as it is, is also equal parts hilarious. And there’s a kind of hysteria on both sides. There’s hysteria as in sort of the mania that’s happening and some of the tragedies that we’re experiencing, the psychological and physical violence that we’re doing unto each other. And also there’s a kind of hysteria, like this is almost like some giant joke. It’s phenomenal to watch somebody on the one hand bark out epithets about how freedom is paramount in one breath, and then in the next moment so clearly talk about how a particular person or a particular group of people have no rights to those freedoms. Or somebody talking about equity and equality are the keys to survival in one breath, and then also not giving somebody the benefit of an entire lifetime to adjust their viewpoint and saying that that person is ignorant, as if that person couldn’t learn and change.
Q: I saw you were going to be playing the show (last) weekend, but then something happened with the location, the drive-in portion of it? (The Black Lives Matter benefit show Aug. 14 featuring Jeshua Marshall and ¡Chiringa! that took place at Silver Moon Brewing was originally organized as a drive-in show in the desert.)
A: We were supposed to do a show out there; Jeshua asked me to play. It just worked out just barely for (me); my timetable was pretty tight. But then we had to find a different location, so since it got pushed back I actually couldn’t do it. But anyway, we went out there, and then there was a ranger out there — I think it was a ranger — who was telling us what the rules were. So what’s great about that is, we’re going out and in my perspective, we try to get all this stuff set up, and then the cops show up, and then the cops are super nice and understanding, as they don’t always have to be. And in my experience more and more, it really is a majority of people who get that we need to get along, and we’re trying to blame some folks who are sort of on the fringes of the spectrum, we’re trying to accuse them of being the majority. So there’s a guy in uniform, gun on and everything, and he was being just about as kind as he could and as reasonable and respectful as he could, and that was a nice little moment actually in everything, because I was like, oh yeah, that’s right, people are people, we’re all just trying to get along out here. … I’m just really impressed with folks’ desire to sacrifice some of their immediate comfort for long-term community — long-term well being, I guess. That’s actually been giving me — I’m not a big fan of the word “hope,” I like “promise” — but that’s been giving me a lot of hope, that folks are really saying, “OK, I can put myself in this uncomfortable position for a short period of time for a long-term gain.” So those are good things to focus on.
Q: Something you said that I kind of want to pick at: You said, “I’m not a big fan of ‘hope,’ I like ‘promise.’” Can you maybe elaborate on that?
A: My thing is, trade hope for promise and then keep it. Hope is as hollow as fear. In that book, the “Tao Te Ching” by Lao Tzu, they talk about hope and fear just being these hollow things. They’re these sort of lofty, aspirational things that you don’t ever get to depend on. But a promise for me has something like accountability and ownership and responsibility within that. If you make a promise, you either keep that promise or you break that promise. Hope is a flimsy thing. And so I’ve broken promises and I’ve kept promises and I have to suffer the consequences of that. “I hope it works out someday,” I don’t know. There’s not a lot to that. It’s too easily said. Obama ran a campaign on hope, we’re still working on it.
Q: I think last time we talked, you had mentioned you’re working on new stuff, a possible album?
A: We’re just gonna really focus on a couple (of) records that we’re releasing right now. … The goal right now with everything, and that’s what I’m hopeful with — full critique of that word — I’m hopeful that everything we’re doing in general is just a little bit better than it was before, and noticing that that’s not a linear move. So “What Comes After” we put out, but we just didn’t feel like it was as clarified as it could have been in terms of its messaging and in terms of its production, even though going back, we really liked it. “This is (Not) All There Is,” we thought we did a better job clarifying the message and the production. Now we’re going to focus on just really trying to put as much energy behind an EP or an album, behind a single, and that’s been really great to be working with with Rory and Colten, and with Matthew Grimes and with Unlocked Films — G-Rhymes Imaging and Unlocked Films. We have a cool little consortium of creatives who all have seen the others work well for over a decade, man. But more to your point, that’s just where the focus is going right now. We’re going to release a few singles here before the year is out.
Q: Do you think there’s anything to — and we’ve already discussed, you’ve brought up, none of this stuff is new. It’s all things that people have been working on for a long time and have been issues for a long time and they’re all coming to a head now. But do you think there’s anything to it coming to a head right now, where it seems like everything is converging at once?
A: Yeah, it could be. I mean, in a sense that’s kind of good for us because it shakes us up and it puts our feet to the fire a little bit. But if it’s not gonna be this, it’s gonna be something else. In other words, if you don’t initiate yourself or have a practice of initiation, the world will initiate you.
Q: Anything else you’d like to say? I mean, I think you’ve basically said it, but anything else you’d like to address, especially with what happened last week (in Bend) and just everything? Anything?
A: I’d just really caution myself as well as anybody else to thinking you have it all figured out. I think you gotta hold your doubt like gold right now. I think that’s a very valuable thing to hold onto is your uncertainty, and making sure you lean into the possibility that you may not be right, even if you vote right or even if you vote left or whatever, whatever. It’s really important right now to understand that everybody is needed. And until we really wrap our heads around that, I just don’t know how far we’re gonna get.
