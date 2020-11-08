Jane Williamson seems to embody the lifestyle of Bend, the city she’s called home — mostly — since 1976.
Self-employed as a Realtor, she floats the Deschutes River daily in season, including the recent late-October warm spell. She volunteers on the front desk of the Deschutes Historical Museum and other organizations and lends her green pick-up truck to neighbors, with whom, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, she had a standing Monday evening date for drinks.
“Every Monday at 4:45, anybody in my neighborhood that wanted to go downtown and have a drink together, we met on my corner, and we’d walk downtown. Winter, summer, doesn’t matter,” she said.
Williamson, 73, grew up in Hillsboro and attended the University of Oregon, where she studied education. After a short stint teaching in Glide, she landed a job in San Diego where she had all the fun a 20-something in the 1970s could want.
After getting married, she and her then-husband decided to visit Central Oregon, where her parents had a retirement home in Black Butte Ranch.
The two moved to Bend, raised a daughter and opened a sandwich shop. They bought the two-story home where Williamson still lives, across from Harmon Park’s softball field, for $44,000 in 1978.
“It didn’t look like this,” she said from her dining room table. “It had gold shag carpet.”
Though she and her ex divorced — they’re still neighbors and friends, by the way — and in 1985, Williamson earned her real estate license in 1985.
Williamson has long been active in community theater, playing a role in the 1978 founding of Cascades Theatrical Company, volunteering and appearing in numerous productions. In the late ‘90s, with two decades of theater experience to draw upon, she decided to rent out her Bend home and try acting professionally.
“I took four years off, and I wanted to live in New York,” she said. “I wanted to see what I could do. I learned very quickly that I wasn’t going to get on the boards.”
However, she had some success, landing small roles on shows such as “Sex and the City” and appearing in commercials for companies such as Wendy’s.
“I had a blast. I loved New York,” she said. “You can’t really know New York unless you live in it.”
Signs pointed toward returning to Bend: Her mother was in failing health, and the renters were moving out.
“I wasn’t going to be there forever,” Williamson said. “I was glad to come home, but I was sad to leave (New York). I go back a lot, and I still have friends there.”
During her four years in New York, she’d maintained her Oregon real estate license, and upon returning to Bend, did marketing for a mortgage broker prior to establishing herself as an independent realtor.
With views of stand-up paddlers going by on Mirror Pond, and loads of friendly neighbors around, Williamson has no plans to leave Bend, she said.
“You think of how Bend has the culture. We have a wonderful theater and wonderful music. We have sports of all kinds. … Where (else) can you live in a place like this? And for the pandemic, this is the best place to be locked down,” she said.
Williamson brought up how about two dozen people shouted greetings or stopped and chatted as she pulled weeds in September, her first time outside after the wildfire smoke that kept her indoors for a couple of weeks had cleared.
“I don’t have six degrees of separation. I have one degree of separation,” she said. “I like my life. I’m never leaving.”
