koch.jpg

Greg Koch plays Friday at Volcanic Theatre Pub.

 Daniel Work

There are three good shows on the calendar this week at Volcanic Theatre Pub (70 SW Century Drive,Bend). Here's a little about each of them. For more info, visit volcanictheatre.com.

I didn't know the name Greg Koch until he was booked to play Friday night at Volcanic, but then again, that's kind of Koch's thing. The Wisconsin-based guitarist tends to place on lists like "Top Ten Unsung Guitarists," presumably because he has never been in a huge band and never had a mega-hit recording. But guitar players know Koch; none other than blues giant Joe Bonamassa called him "scary good," and he was an international ambassador for Fender Guitars for years. In other words, Koch can play the heck out of a guitar, and his Marshall Koch Trio can lay down some muscular and eclectic rock 'n' roll grooves, with Koch's son Dylan on drums and Toby Lee Marshall on the Hammond B3 organ. 9 p.m. Friday, doors open 8 p.m., $18.

Sha La La shoot 2 - Sarah Mcnamara @macro_micro_mac .JPG

Sam Blasucci
mcmurtry.jpg

James McMurtry
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.