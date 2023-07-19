There are three good shows on the calendar this week at Volcanic Theatre Pub (70 SW Century Drive,Bend). Here's a little about each of them. For more info, visit volcanictheatre.com.
I didn't know the name Greg Koch until he was booked to play Friday night at Volcanic, but then again, that's kind of Koch's thing. The Wisconsin-based guitarist tends to place on lists like "Top Ten Unsung Guitarists," presumably because he has never been in a huge band and never had a mega-hit recording. But guitar players know Koch; none other than blues giant Joe Bonamassa called him "scary good," and he was an international ambassador for Fender Guitars for years. In other words, Koch can play the heck out of a guitar, and his Marshall Koch Trio can lay down some muscular and eclectic rock 'n' roll grooves, with Koch's son Dylan on drums and Toby Lee Marshall on the Hammond B3 organ. 9 p.m. Friday, doors open 8 p.m., $18.
Sam Blasucci is best known as one half of the excellent California folk-and-pop duo Mapache, who released their third album of Everly Brothers-ish music last year. This year, however, Blasucci has put out a solo record called "Off My Stars," which finds the musician spending more time on the piano and exploring various directions in soul, rock 'n' roll, swing and blues with the same kind of care and precision he puts into his main gig. “I’m definitely the type of artist that is constantly creating,” Blasucci has said. “And I can’t seem to really stop.” His obsession is our gain! And his current tour will roll into VTP at 8 p.m. Saturday. $18.
On Wednesday, one of the great songwriters in the world of roots music, James McMurtry, will visit Volcanic. A longtime leading light of the Austin, Texas music scene, McMurtry has released 10 albums of top-shelf folk, country and Americana. His most recent, "The Horses and the Hounds," captures "everything great about McMurtry: exquisite storytelling, memorable melodies, clever turns of phrase, warm acoustic guitars, approachable wisdom (and) regular bouts of giddy-up," according to yours truly in this very publication last fall. BettySoo opens. 8 p.m. Wednesday, $25.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
