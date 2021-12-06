Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced two additional concerts for the 2022 concert season. Jack Johnson will perform with Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis on Sept. 25 and HAIM, the three-sister pop-rock group from San Fernando Valley will play on June 14 with special guest SASMI.
Jack Johnson hopes his seventh studio album, "All the Light Above It Too" will allow listeners some much-needed perspective, or at the very least, a relatable work that will make them feel less alone. In line with his mission to protect the environment, the 2022 summer tour will put sustainability at the forefront.
Sister act HAIM creates music purely for the joy of it. The trio has toured the UK with Florence & the Machine and Mumford & Sons in the past and are hitting the road again to perform their new album "Women In Music Pt III."The Grammy-nominated is considered by Vulture to be “their strongest work yet.”
Tickets are available online for presale onBendconcerts.com from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday with password “LOCAL.” General sale begins 10 a.m. Friday online and at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
