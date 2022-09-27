If you grew up in the 1980s and ‘90s (or even if you didn’t), you may remember the Choose Your Own Adventure children’s books, wherein the reader makes an array of choices that determine the main characters actions and the plot’s outcome.
The Portland band J. Graves has done something similar with its new album “Fortress of Fun,” which is due out Friday. Each of the songs comes with a video, according to the band, through which listeners can make choices that will lead to more interactive videos. The album “exists in two states: the first a mournful and mysterious effort that parses waves of difficult emotions; the second a lush, eclectic undertaking.”
Regardless of what choices you make, “Fortress of Fun” is a tightly wound ball of urgent and hooky post-punk that sounds like a cross between Pacific Northwest punk legends Sleater-Kinney and ultra-cool NYC indie-rock giants Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Guitars chug, rhythms ricochet and vocalist J. Graves is a compelling frontperson who spits out lines as if their life depends on it.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.