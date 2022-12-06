Ivy Lab is a revered London-rooted electronic music duo that has been turning out excellent, left-of-center dance music for a decade. Traipse around the internet for a bit and you’ll find people describing their sound as “future beats” and “dream trap” and “halftime” and “where leftfield bass and halftime meet hip-hop.”
If those terms mean nothing to you, you are not alone. But luckily, you have me here to tell you that Ivy Lab’s new album “Infinite Falling Ground” is doooope with four Os. Forget what these two dudes have done in the past; the music they’re making now is beat-driven and glitchy but not frenetic, deeply chilled without losing momentum, and ultra-melodic in an impressively nuanced way. Listening to “Infinite Falling Ground” feels like watching a movie where every scene is set on a rainy city street at night, everyone looks like a supermodel and the vibe is beautifully melancholy.
Ivy Lab is performing in Bend Friday night, and they say they’re bringing a full audio/visual experience. Sounds perfect.
Ivy Lab, with Sicaria Sound and Lake Hills: 7 p.m. Friday, $25, Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
