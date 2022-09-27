The beginning of autumn heralds shorter, cooler days, changing colors of the leaves, apple cider, pumpkin patches, and the appearance of what I consider harvest beers. These are the seasonal beers (and ciders) brewed to mark the transition into fall, and encompass a range of styles and possibilities.

It’s one of my favorite beer times of the year, with a cornucopia of options to choose among.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.