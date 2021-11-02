There's a nip in the air, fresh snow on the mountains and trees are looking a little bare, which means that we are barreling into the holiday season, and Central Oregon's annual holiday market and bazaars are primed to open!
Every year, your friendly Bulletin/GO! Magazine team compile this master list of local holiday fairs and markets to guide you through the next two months of finding those perfect gifts, decorations, scrumptious treats and general seasonal jollies. So mark your calendars for your favorite seasonal bazaar and be sure to check back in GO! weekly for updated lists throughout November and December. If you're market was missed, there's still time to get on these weekly lists! Just submit your event information for free online at bendbulletin.com/events and we'll make sure it get's posted.
Happy shopping, Central Oregon!
Online
Virtual Winter Craft Fair: The fair has a wide selection of unique items, elegant to whimsical and more, created by artists who have juried into the top art fairs in the county; through Dec. 31; Sunriver Women’s Club, online, Sunriver; sunriverwomensclub.org or 541-301-1257.
Friday 11/5
A Country Christmas Bazaar: We will feature some handmade items as well as some new additions; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; private home, 69427 Crooked Horseshoe Rd., Sisters or 541-410-3858
Snowflake Boutique: The 45th annual arts, crafts and food fair will include a new layout and many new items available for sale. Post-expense proceeds will be donated to the Family Access Network of Central Oregon; 1-8 p.m.; $3.50 one day, $5 both days; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; snowflakeboutique.org or 541-548-2711
Saturday 11/6
A Country Christmas Bazaar: Featuring some handmade items as well as some new additions; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Private Home, 69427 Crooked Horseshoe Rd., Sisters or 541-410-3858
Snowflake Boutique: The 45th annual arts, crafts and food fair will include a new layout and many new items available for sale. Post-expense proceeds will be donated to the Family Access Network of Central Oregon; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $3.50 one day, $5 both days; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; snowflakeboutique.org or 541-548-2711
Lord's Acre: The 75th annual event will feature a 10K/5K fun run and walk, bakery, country store, meat sales, country auction, meat sales, live music and more; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; $30 for race, free admission to festivities; Powell Butte Christian Church, 13720 SW State Highway 126, Powell Butte; powellbuttechurch.com
Holy Redeemer Holiday Bazaar with Cafe: The annual market will be held; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 16137 Burgess Road, La Pine; holyredeemerparish.net
Holiday Pop Up Shop: Featuring local vendors selling clothing, jewelry, holiday decorations, metal art, glasswork and more; 2 p.m.; free; Prineville Athletic Club, 211 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com/prinevilleathleticclub2020
Sunday 11/7
Central Oregon Flea Market Christmas and Craft Bazaar: The annual market and sale will feature a variety of collectibles, jewelry, primitives, vintage items, reclaimed furniture, toys, local handmade items and more; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $2 adults, $1 seniors, $1 off with can food donation, kids free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; centraloregonfleamarket.com or 541-548-2711
Bend Golf Club Holiday Bazaar: The annual market will feature a variety of local and handmade items; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Bend Golf Club, 61045 Country Club Dr., Bend or 541-382-3261
Friday 11/12
A Holiday Affair Bazaar: We will be featuring handmade items as well as new ones; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; private home, 2603 NE Meadowcrest Dr., Prineville or 503-914-7599
Five Crafter's Christmas Boutique: The annual market will feature handmade ornaments, snowmen, wood crafts, greeting cards, towels, antiques, wreaths, vintage items and more. Cash and check only; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; private residence, 2546 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Fourth Annual Mountain View Fellowship Holiday Bazaar: Featuring vendors from all over Central Oregon selling their arts, crafts and other products for holiday gifting; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Mountain View Fellowship, 1475 SW 35th St., Redmond
Saturday 11/13
A Holiday Affair Bazaar: We will be featuring handmade items as well as new ones; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; private home, 2603 NE Meadowcrest Drive, Prineville; 503-914-7599
Old Fashion Christmas: The annual event features vendors selling holiday decorations, Candyland maze to Santa, hourly raffle drawing, holiday coloring contests and more. Bring a canned good to receive extra raffle tickets; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $5 general admission, $4 veterans and seniors; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711
Five Crafter's Christmas Boutique: The annual market will feature handmade ornaments, snowmen, wood crafts, greeting cards, towels, antiques, wreaths, vintage items and more. Cash and check only; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; private residence, 2546 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
St. Thomas Holiday Homespun Bazaar: The market will feature a country store, grandma's attic, handmade items, quilts, crafts, baked goods and more; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; St. Thomas Parish Center, 1720 NW 19th St., Redmond or 541-548-3785
Highland Baptist Church Christmas Bazaar: The annual market will feature a variety of holiday items to raise funds for the church's short-term mission trips; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Highland Baptist Church, 3100 SW Highland Ave., Redmond; hbcredmond.org
Fourth Annual Mountain View Fellowship Holiday Bazaar: Featuring vendors from all over Central Oregon selling their arts, crafts and other products for holiday gifting; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Mountain View Fellowship, 1475 SW 35th St., Redmond
Holiday Art and Crafts Sale: Featuring handmade gifts, pottery, paintings, prints, jewelry, woodworking and more by local artists. Masks required, cash and Venmo only; 1-4 p.m.; free; private residence, 443 NW Deleware Ave., Bend
Sunday 11/14
Central Oregon Flea Market Christmas and Craft Bazaar: The annual market and sale will feature a variety of collectibles, jewelry, primitives, vintage items, reclaimed furniture, toys, local handmade items and more; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $2 adults, $1 seniors, $1 off with can food donation, kids free; Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 430 SW Fairgrounds Road, Madras; centraloregonfleamarket.com or 541-548-2711.
Old Fashion Christmas: The annual event features vendors selling holiday decorations, Candyland maze to Santa, hourly raffle drawing, holiday coloring contests and more. Bring a canned good to receive extra raffle tickets; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $5 general admission, $4 veterans and seniors; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Friday 11/19
Country Christmas: Featuring handcrafted gift items, metal art, jewelry, leatherwork, seasonal candles, ornaments, trees, wreaths and more. Bring a nonperishable food item to donate to a local food bank; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; bit.ly/2ZrlzSH
Holiday Food & Gift Festival: Browse one-of-a-kind gifts and gourmet food items while getting your holiday shopping done early; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; $6 plus fees, kids under 12 free, cash only at the door; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; hfgf.com or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 11/20
Holiday Craft Bazaar: The annual market will feature local vendors selling a variety of gift items; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Assembly of God, 1865 W. Antler Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/redmondag
Country Christmas: Featuring handcrafted gift items, metal art, jewelry, leatherwork, seasonal candles, ornaments, trees, wreaths and more. Bring a nonperishable food item to donate to a local food bank; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; bit.ly/2ZrlzSH
Calvary Christmas Bazaar: The church will host its fifth annual bazaar featuring handmade goods and crafts; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Calvary Baptist Church Prineville, 2241 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com/calvarybaptistprineville
Visions of Sugar Plums Food/Bake sale Extravaganza: The annual bake sale and market will see all proceeds go to local charities in South Deschutes County; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Great Hall — Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; bit.ly/3GtT8Ev or 800-801-8765.
Holiday Food & Gift Festival: Browse one-of-a-kind gifts and gourmet food items while getting your holiday shopping done early; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; $6 plus fees, kids under 12 free, cash only at the door; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; hfgf.com or 541-548-2711
Holiday Art and Crafts Sale: Featuring handmade gifts, pottery, paintings, prints, jewelry, woodworking and more by local artists. Masks required, cash and Venmo only; 1-4 p.m.; free; private residence, 443 NW Delaware Ave., Bend
Sunday 11/21
Central Oregon Flea Market Christmas and Craft Bazaar: The annual market and sale will feature a variety of collectibles, jewelry, primitives, vintage items, reclaimed furniture, toys, local handmade items and more; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $2 adults, $1 seniors, $1 off with can food donation, kids free; Carey Foster Hall, SE Lynn Blvd., Prineville; centraloregonfleamarket.com or 541-548-2711
Holiday Food & Gift Festival: Browse one-of-a-kind gifts and gourmet food items while getting your holiday shopping done early; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $6 plus fees, kids under 12 free, cash only at the door; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; hfgf.com or 541-548-2711
Friday 11/26
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters
Holiday Village Market: Find gifts for friends, family and everyone in-between while supporting local artists, artisans, crafters and nonprofits. Features 10 European-style kiosks and numerous pop-up vendors, plus Santa; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Saturday 11/27
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters
Central Oregon Makers Market and Pop Up Gallery: Featuring a variety of local, handmade crafts and other items great for holiday gifting; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; free; DIY Cave and Eagle Mountain Event Center, 909 SE Armour Road and 2221 NE Third St., Suite 100, Bend
Holiday Village Market: Find gifts for friends, family and everyone in-between while supporting local artists, artisans, crafters and nonprofits. Features 10 European-style kiosks and numerous pop-up vendors plus Santa; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Bootah's Claus Festival: The farm will host a holiday village complete with local artisans, vendors, entertainment, family activities, hiking, fun runs and more; Sun Life Farm & Ranch, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; sunlifefarm.com
Sunday 11/28
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters
Christmas Marketplace — Sip and Shop: Shop for artisan products and gifts while sipping on selections of the winery's vintages; noon-4 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Bootah's Claus Festival: The farm will host a holiday village complete with local artisans, vendors, entertainment, family activities, hiking, fun runs and more; Sun Life Farm & Ranch, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; sunlifefarm.com
Monday 11/29 through Thursday 12/2
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters
Friday 12/3
Holiday Bazaar at Desert Dream Gardens: The annual market will feature fresh wreaths, holiday gifts and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Desert Dream Gardens, 61295 Obernolte Road, Bend
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters
Madras Saturday Market's Christmas Bazaar: Featuring local crafters, artisans, farmers, makers, bakers, candles, soaps, handmade gifts, artisan foods and more; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 430 SW Fairgrounds Rd., Madras or 541-325-5050.
La Pine Christmas Bazaar: The annual market features local vendors and crafters selling a variety of holiday gift items, baked goods and more; noon-7 p.m.; free; La Pine Senior and Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org
Saturday 12/4
Westside Christmas Market: The market will feature local vendors offering homemade gift items. A fun and festive community opportunity to connect with family and friends while shopping for Christmas gifts and other treasures. Some vendors are cash only; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Westside Church, 2051 NW Shevlin Park Road, Bend
Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale: The annual sale will feature lefse, baked goods, miscellaneous holiday items and a raffle benefiting Jericho Road Outreach and FAN; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond or 541-923-7466
Holiday Bazaar at Desert Dream Gardens: The annual market will feature fresh wreaths, holiday gifts and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Desert Dream Gardens, 61295 Obernolte Road, Bend
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters
Schilling's Makers Market: Over 20 local artisans and vendors will be set up and selling a variety of handmade items. The market will also have food, drinks and fresh wreaths and swags for purchase. Must buy timed parking ticket to attend; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $5; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com
26th Powell Butte Art & Craft Show: The annual show will feature local artisans selling a variety of handmade gifts including art, hand-spun yarn, quilts, jewelry, wreaths and more. A brunch will be available benefiting the Kid's Center; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Road, Powell Butte
Madras Saturday Market's Christmas Bazaar: Featuring local crafters, artisans, farmers, makers, bakers, candles, soaps, handmade gifts, artisan foods and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 430 SW Fairgrounds Rd., Madras or 541-325-5050.
Holiday Sip & Shop: Sip on local craft beer, cider or wine while shopping for everyone on your gift list; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond or 541-610-2520.
Holiday Village Market: Find gifts for friends, family and everyone in-between while supporting local artists, artisans, crafters and nonprofits. Features 10 European-style kiosks and numerous pop-up vendors plus Santa; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
La Pine Christmas Bazaar: The annual market features local vendors and crafters selling a variety of holiday gift items, baked goods and more; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; La Pine Senior and Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org
Legend Cider Co. Winter Faire: The annual market will feature local artists, crafts, food, and cider with visits from Santa and a gift wrapping station; noon-8 p.m.; free; Legend Cider Company, 52670 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com
Holiday Art and Crafts Sale: Featuring handmade gifts, pottery, paintings, prints, jewelry, woodworking and more by local artists. Masks required, cash and Venmo only; 1-4 p.m.; free; private residence, 443 NW Delaware Ave., Bend
Bootah's Claus Festival: The farm will host a holiday village complete with local artisans, vendors, entertainment, family activities, hiking, fun runs and more; Sun Life Farm & Ranch, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; sunlifefarm.com
Sunday 12/5
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters
Schilling's Makers Market: Over 20 local artisans and vendors will be set up and selling a variety of handmade items. The market will also have food, drinks and fresh wreaths and swags for purchase. Must buy timed parking ticket to attend; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $5; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com
Bootah's Claus Festival: The farm will host a holiday village complete with local artisans, vendors, entertainment, family activities, hiking, fun runs and more;; Sun Life Farm & Ranch, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; sunlifefarm.com
Monday 12/6 through Friday 12/10
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters
Saturday 12/11
11th Annual Craft-O Holiday Bazaar: Shop small and local this holiday season with over 75 vendors; 9 a.m.; $5 reservations required; The Workhouse at Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; facebook.com/oldironworksdistrict or 541-241-8681
12th Annual Locavore Holiday Gift Faire: Join us for the 12th annual local artisan only gift faire; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Universalist Unitarian Church, 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd, Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-633-0674
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters
Holiday Village Market: Find gifts for friends, family and everyone in-between while supporting local artists, artisans, crafters and nonprofits. Features 10 European-style kiosks and numerous pop-up vendors plus Santa; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Holiday Art and Crafts Sale: Featuring handmade gifts, pottery, paintings, prints, jewelry, woodworking and more by local artists. Masks required, cash and Venmo only; 1-4 p.m.; free; private residence, 443 NW Delaware Ave., Bend
Bootah's Claus Festival: The farm will host a holiday village complete with local artisans, vendors, entertainment, family activities, hiking, fun runs and more; Sun Life Farm & Ranch, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; sunlifefarm.com
Sunday 12/12
11th Annual Craft-O Holiday Bazaar: Shop small and local this holiday season with over 75 vendors; 9 a.m.; $5 reservations required; The Workhouse at Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; facebook.com/oldironworksdistrict or 541-241-8681.
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters
Bootah's Claus Festival: The farm will host a holiday village complete with local artisans, vendors, entertainment, family activities, hiking, fun runs and more; Sun Life Farm & Ranch, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; sunlifefarm.com
Monday 12/13 through Sunday 12/18
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters
