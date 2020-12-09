'It's a Wonderful Life' — As the pandemic continues, BEAT Children's Theatre has adapted by offering radio play productions. Coming Friday is "It's A Wonderful Life," a traditional radio play, available beginning Thursday and continuing through Dec. 20.
"It has been a fun learning experience for all of us, and we have had a blast putting these together," according to BEAT executive director Bree Beal. "All rehearsals have been over Zoom … (and) 'It's a Wonderful Life' was recorded over Zoom. Mike Flanagan fed the recordings through the equipment at the radio studio and has been able to edit together fantastic sounding productions."
The lead role of George Bailey is played by actor Roman Russell, who "truly brings the spirit of Jimmy Stewart to the story," Beal said.
For tickets and more information, visit tickettails.com.
