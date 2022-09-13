Call the Cops did not travel all the way from Bologna, Italy, to Bend, Oregon, to put on a meek and/or mellow show for deeply chilled locals.
No, Call the Cops is approximately 5,600 miles from home to melt faces with their pedal-to-the-metal hardcore punk. We’re talking speedy rhythms, confrontational lyrics of a political nature, gang vocals snarled in Italian and guitars that sound like they could cut through a cinder block wall. Call the Cops is not some hyphenated punk band that dilutes its punk with another style like “folk-” or “pop-” or whatever. Call the Cops is just a plain ol’ punk band, one with a lot of power behind its sound.
On Friday at The Capitol, the band will headline a bill of like-minded acts including fellow travelers The Pawns from Los Angeles. Show up and support these bands that are out there touring in the face of high gas prices and other challenges!
Call the Cops, with The Pawns, Pain Without End and In Spin: $10, 6 p.m. Friday, The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend, facebook.com/bend.pyrate.punx.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
