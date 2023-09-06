The Blacksmith was established in 2003 by executive chef Gavin McMichael and has since been recognized for its stylish comfort food with a twist on classic favorites, such as the crab corn dogs ($20), Dungeness crab macaroni and cheese ($30) and various steak options.
The Blacksmith Burger is composed of a half pound of American Kobe beef sourced from Snake River Farms in Idaho, served open-faced on a brioche bun from Big Ed’s Artisan Bread. The toppings are simple and include lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onions.
It’s worth noting the Blacksmith Burger is discounted at $24 on the happy hour menu. However, there’s an additional charge to add cheese, bacon or avocado. During happy hour, which is available in the bar and lounge area from 4-6 p.m., the aforementioned accoutrements cost $1 each and during regular hours, each topping costs $2. Slices of cheese to accompany the burger are available in the following types: cheddar, blue, goat, brie, smoked gouda and pepper jack.
The surrounding plate is filled with a side of french fries, which are also available as an added side on the regular menu for $9. The fries are dusted with salt, herbs and pepper.
The dish is served with a double-compartment porcelain dish filled with ketchup and Dijon mustard.
Is it worth it?
Each ingredient in The Blacksmith Burger is remarkably high quality. The lettuce and thick slices of tomato taste fresh and the burger is juicy, even when requested well done. The patty isn’t overly thick, allowing for a balanced bite of zest from the pickles, crispness from the vegetables and richness from the brioche bun. It’s not messy to eat, as hamburgers often are, and the top bun is smeared with an egg-based aioli, adding a hint of creaminess.
It’s an enjoyable hamburger to eat, but given the towering expectations that come attached with labels such as most, better, biggest or best — it falters.
In true The Blacksmith fashion, The Blacksmith Burger leans toward the traditional, leaving it bereft of innovative flavor combinations.
And then there’s the fries, which are delightfully salty, but only slightly crispy and chewier after a few minutes.
