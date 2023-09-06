The rising cost of living continues to pinch wallets, eating into budgets and making dining out more of a luxury.

As restaurants grapple with the cost of inflation, menu prices creep up, putting consumers in the unfortunate position of evaluating where it makes sense to splurge — and where it doesn’t.

The Blacksmith Burger 2.jpg

The Blacksmith Burger is served open-faced on a brioche bun from Big Ed's Artisan Bread with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions and a side of french fries. 

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.