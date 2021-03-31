Auditions for Theater in the Park’s August production of “Into the Woods” will be held May 22 at MejCho Studio in Bend. Michelle Mejaski will direct and choreograph the Sondheim musical inspired by the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm, and Scott Michaelsen will serve as vocal and musical director.
All roles are open for adults 18 and over. For more information and to claim a time slot, email mejaskichoreography@gmail.com.
The Central Oregon District of the Oregon Music Teachers Association will present the free program “Playing Perfectly: What It Takes to Practice & Perform Completely Without Mistakes (Or Fear of Mistakes) — Yes, It’s Possible” at 10:45 a.m. on April 9, via Zoom.
The program will be given by Jennifer Wright, a keyed instruments performer as well as a composer, educator, graphic artist and event producer. For more information and the Zoom code for the program, email jstrekkie@gmail.com.
