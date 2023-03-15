David Jasper.jpg

It’s still Women’s History Month, and International Women’s Day was only last week, but the news cycle moved on quicker than you can say “The Oscars, ‘The Last of Us’ and Bank Bailout 2: Electric Boogaloo.”

I, too, watched and really liked “The Last of Us,” the post-apocalyptic series about Joel and Ellie, a man and young girl trying to make it cross-country, as she may be the key to a possible cure to the disease that ravaged the world. Some have opined that they think Bella Ramsey, who played Ellie, should be replaced for the next season. I disagree. She was an excellent Ellie, tough as nails.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a features reporter and editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.