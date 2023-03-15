It’s still Women’s History Month, and International Women’s Day was only last week, but the news cycle moved on quicker than you can say “The Oscars, ‘The Last of Us’ and Bank Bailout 2: Electric Boogaloo.”
I, too, watched and really liked “The Last of Us,” the post-apocalyptic series about Joel and Ellie, a man and young girl trying to make it cross-country, as she may be the key to a possible cure to the disease that ravaged the world. Some have opined that they think Bella Ramsey, who played Ellie, should be replaced for the next season. I disagree. She was an excellent Ellie, tough as nails.
Speaking of tough women, on Thursday, I received a text from my oldest daughter, Caroline, who goes to Portland State.
“I just had a moment that would have made you proud,” she wrote. What unspooled was an epistolary in texts.
She’d been minding her own beeswax using a crosswalk and crossing the street in Portland’s illustrious park blocks when a stopped driver honked. He’d been half a block down the street when she’d taken her right of way, which was her right.
She turned to look. The horn honker was flipping her a bird, presumably because he’d had to yield to her. Why was he angry? Maybe he feared his alpha card would be revoked, having to yield to a woman on foot, the poor man baby.
Maybe the guy was just having a bad day, but it’s never a good look to honk and flip a middle finger at a 22-year-old woman innocently crossing a street using a crosswalk. And on the day after International Women’s Day, no less.
Fortunately, Caroline was NOT having it: “I stopped in my tracks to flip him off too … both hands,” she wrote. “And then a woman smoking a cigarette on her porch started yelling, ‘That driver is an a–hole.’ And THEN when I made it across the street, a woman in the park blocks went ‘That was awesome!!!’ With both fists in the air.”
Well, she was right. I was proud, not only as a father but as a human. He was being dumb, angry and aggressive, and as is so often the case with nimrods, the fact that he was in the wrong didn’t dissuade him from rotten behavior.
Caroline was just happy there were witnesses to her double-fisted counterstrike.
“The fact that this woman thought it was awesome that I was aggressive back made my day,” Caroline wrote. “I wasn’t in a very Gandhi mood.”
In a bizarre coincidence, one of my favorite poems is David Kirby’s “A Really Good Story,” about a similar incident. In it, he hilariously recalls seeing “a carload of morons in baseball caps” honk at Alex, an acquaintance of his, as he crossed an intersection in front of the Jeep.
Alex jumped, spun like a cat in mid-air and landed extending a digital greeting of his own. Kirby was stopped behind the Jeep and saw the whole thing, including the enraged passengers fighting for the door handle to get out, presumably to beat up Alex. But then the light turned green, and Kirby got in on the fun by honking at them and yelling to move it. They did, and Alex just kept walking.
There’s more to the poem than that, of course. If you’re curious, you can find it online at storysouth.com/stories/a-really-good-story. I liked it so much I wrote a fan letter to Kirby. I don’t believe I’ve written another such letter in my life.
But as much as I love that poem, I think I have a new favorite flipping-off-a-driver-in-a-crosswalk story now.
