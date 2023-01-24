For 23 years, a group of top-shelf guitarists from around the world have been gathering together and going out on tour under the name International Guitar Night.
It’s not always the same four guitarists, to be clear. The players rotate, but the quality of the playing is consistently high, no matter what year you go.
This year, the lineup includes Finnish guitarist Olli Soikelli, Australian soloist and chamber musician Stephanie Jones, Flamenco master Jesus Guerrero from Spain and traditional jazz guitarist and vocalist Jocelyn Gould from Canada.
Expect gorgeous music and innovative technique, interesting creative interactions and seamless sharing of music ideas, plus solos, duets and quartets that highlight the guitarists’ dexterity and diversity of style. If you love to hear and/or watch incredible guitarists play guitar, this is a “must do” for you, my friend.
International Guitar Night: 7:30 p.m. Monday, doors open 6:30 p.m., $27-$47, Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.