Guitar Night.jpeg

Hear guitarists from Finland, Canada, Spain and Australia when International Guitar Night visits the Tower Theatre Monday. 

 Submitted photo

For 23 years, a group of top-shelf guitarists from around the world have been gathering together and going out on tour under the name International Guitar Night.

It’s not always the same four guitarists, to be clear. The players rotate, but the quality of the playing is consistently high, no matter what year you go.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

