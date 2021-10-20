It’s getting easier and easier to find stellar films from all corners of the world, so much in fact that there is little excuse to not check out an internationally made movie, specifically ones not in English. As South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho simply said in his speech while collecting his Oscar for “Parasite,” “Once you overcome the 1-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” While the following doesn’t even scratch the surface of international films you should add to your watch list, they’re a starting point.
“Ladri di Biciclette/Bicycle Thieves” (1948) — The classic Italian neorealist drama has influenced many filmmakers across the world for decades to come. Set after World War II, a desperate man, Antonio (Lamberto Maggiorani), tries to support his family but cannot accept a job posting ads around Rome because it would require a bicycle. Wife Maria (Lianella Carell) then pawns her prized dowry bedsheets and buys back Antonio’s old bike, but his first day on the job it’s stolen, so he and his son Bruno (Enzo Staiola) try and find it again. Stream it on HBO Max or Kanopy or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Turist/Force Majeure” (2014) — The dark Swedish family comedy is sharp, tense and, like many a good internationally made film, begat an unnecessary Americanized version. Ruben Ostlund’s film is set over a family’s vacation to the French Alps, where workaholic dad Tomas (Johannes Kuhnke) shows his unfortunate colors when the fam experiences an avalanche and he runs off to save himself (and his phone) instead of trying to help his kids or wife get out of the way. Stream it on Amazon Prime, Hulu, Kanopy or Vudu or rent it on Apple TV, Google Play or YouTube.
“Gisaengchung/Parasite” (2019) — Writer-director Bong Joon-ho made history when his film took home the top award at the 2020 Oscars. It’s brilliantly paced, sometimes subtle, sometimes not so much commentary on wealth inequality specifically in South Korea is perfectly realized. In it, the poor Kim family con their way into getting jobs for one another within the Park family household. With tiny microaggressions and discrimination dripping through the Park’s eventually, things come to a head in a surprising twist. Stream it on Hulu or Kanopy or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Portrait de la jeune fille en feu/Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (2019) — This French romantic drama written and directed by Celine Sciamma racked up a ton of award nominations and a few wins, but unfortunately was up against “Parasite” and another French film, “Les Miserables,” that year. Set at the end of the 18th century, the story follows painter Marianne (Noemie Merlant), who is hired to secretly paint Heloise (Adele Haenel), the daughter of a wealthy countess who refuses to sit for portraits. So the two strike up a friendship that deepens which turns to love in a richly stirring story with great performances. Stream it on Hulu or Kanopy or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Ran” (1985) — There is a reason that Akira Kurosawa’s name is cemented in movie history, and his 1985 epic adaptation of “King Lear” is part of it. The film largely follows the same plotline as the Shakespearean tragedy, but being as it is set in medieval Japan, exchanges Lear’s daughters Goneril, Regan and Cordelia for Lord Hidetora’s (Tatsuya Nakadai) sons Taro, Jiro and Saburo (Akira Terao, Jinpachi Nezu and Daisuke Ryu). Stream it on Amazon Prime or Kanopy, or rent it on Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Les triplettes de Belleville/The Triplets of Belleville” (2003) — The animated French, Belgian, Canadian and British film has a banger of a soundtrack with jazzy swing music reminiscent of the ’30s and Django Reinhardt. When her cyclist grandson is kidnapped while riding in the Tour de France, Madame Souza sets out to find him with the help of the old jazz trio the Triplets of Belleville. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV or Vudu.
“The Wedding Party” (2016) — The Nigerian film may not be as deep or poignant as other films on this list, but it is just a fun movie to watch. It follows many similar patterns of romantic dramedies as it takes place over the course of a wedding between Dunni and Dozie (Adesua Etomi and Banky Wellington) who are from two very different families. Of course this leads to mishaps, overbearing parents, uninvited guests, exes turning up and more. Stream it on Netflix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.