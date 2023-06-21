Taking a dive in the indoor pools at the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center will have to wait. There was a mechanical failure on Sunday that closed them down. According to Julie Brown, community relations manager for the Bend Park & Recreation District, the staff is working on repairs.
“Good news is (the) warming trend in the weather forecast and the outdoor activity pool is at 86 degrees," Brown said.
Swim lessons and other aquatic activities have been relocated to the outdoor pools at Juniper and the indoor pool at Larkspur Community Center.
Brown does not know when the pools will be open again. All dry-side fitness activities at Juniper will still be available to the public.
