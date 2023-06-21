Taking a dive in the indoor pools at the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center will have to wait. There was a mechanical failure on Sunday that closed them down. According to Julie Brown, community relations manager for the Bend Park & Recreation District, the staff is working on repairs.

“Good news is (the) warming trend in the weather forecast and the outdoor activity pool is at 86 degrees," Brown said.

