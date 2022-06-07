There are plenty of people in the world who find bluegrass music grating, thanks to its treble-forward sound, the prickly pluck of the banjo and/or the oft-prominent twang in the vocals.
If you’re one of those people, consider checking out The Infamous Stringdusters, who’ll play Bend’s Century Center on Saturday night. The Nashville-based band’s brand of bluegrass is warm and inviting, with a very smooth, rootsy, resonant sound and lots of focus on melody. The Stringdusters don’t play traditional bluegrass, of course. This is progressive bluegrass, and live, the band is known to stretch out and jam, jam, jam.
But don’t be mistaken: They’ve got chops, too, as evidenced by the Best Bluegrass Album Grammy they won for their 2017 album “Laws of Gravity,” their 2021 tribute to the father of bluegrass, Bill Monroe, and their multiple International Bluegrass Music Awards. They roll into Bend on tour behind their fine new album “Toward the Fray.”
The Infamous Stringdusters, with Never Come Down: $35, 6 p.m. Saturday, Century Center, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, bendticket.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.