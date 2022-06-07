DSC02018-Edit.jpg

There are plenty of people in the world who find bluegrass music grating, thanks to its treble-forward sound, the prickly pluck of the banjo and/or the oft-prominent twang in the vocals.

If you’re one of those people, consider checking out The Infamous Stringdusters, who’ll play Bend’s Century Center on Saturday night. The Nashville-based band’s brand of bluegrass is warm and inviting, with a very smooth, rootsy, resonant sound and lots of focus on melody. The Stringdusters don’t play traditional bluegrass, of course. This is progressive bluegrass, and live, the band is known to stretch out and jam, jam, jam.

But don’t be mistaken: They’ve got chops, too, as evidenced by the Best Bluegrass Album Grammy they won for their 2017 album “Laws of Gravity,” their 2021 tribute to the father of bluegrass, Bill Monroe, and their multiple International Bluegrass Music Awards. They roll into Bend on tour behind their fine new album “Toward the Fray.”

The Infamous Stringdusters, with Never Come Down: $35, 6 p.m. Saturday, Century Center, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, bendticket.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

