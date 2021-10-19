Indubious just keeps getting bigger and bigger. The Bend-based roots-reggae band — led by brothers Evan and Spencer Burton — already spent the past decade cultivating a sizable fan base in the Pacific Northwest and beyond, thanks in large part to their vibrant live shows.
Now, that hard work is translating into chart success. Indubious' 2019 album "Beleaf" debuted at the top of Billboard's reggae albums chart and led the band to a deal with Easy Star Records, a leading reggae label that is also home to bands like The Green, Rebelution, Passafire, Protoje and Bedouin Soundclash. Good company!
Earlier this year, Indubious released its first album for Easy Star. It's called "The Bridge," and not only did it again debut at the top of the Billboard reggae chart, it stayed there for two weeks. Featuring an all-star gang of guests including Anthony B, Capleton, Zion I, Mike Love and Jah9, the album's 13 tracks are stuffed to the gills with the Burtons' melodic, ultra-modern approach to roots-reggae, dub, dancehall and electronica.
These dudes have a solid following in Central Oregon, so expect their free show Friday night in the middle of Bend to be hop-hop-hoppin'.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.