Fret not, reader: As the sun dips low on the horizon, the colorful leaves dance to the ground, and certain friends are as giddy as dogs about the thought of snow, skip the icy glares and turn your attention to the indoors. There’s no arguing that COVID-19 has not changed the nature of our entertainment, particularly arts happenings, but here are some ideas of things to do:
“Evanescent” — Bend playwright Stephanie Von Aydan’s first full-length show is a psychological drama about a young man dealing with his mental health in the wake of witnessing his father’s murder. Replete with shocking twists, it performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Nov. 1 at Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. Contact: cascadestheatrical.org.
Solo exhibit by Henry Padden — Catch Bend artist Henry Padden’s solo exhibit of about 30 tattoo-inspired pieces through November at Velvet Lounge, 805 NW Wall St., in Bend. “My work is a tribute to the traditional style of tattooing. Bold lines, smooth shading, and strong content,” Padden told GO! “This timeless style of just ink and paper mixed with a more modern spin will leave you with something to think about.”
‘Hare Dryer’ — BEAT Children’s Theatre presents “Hare Dryer,” a family-friendly Halloween show by Tony Palermo. Being done in the fashion of an old-time radio program, the play is a comical dramatization of an urban legend. It opens Friday, and perfect for short attention spans, it runs for eight minutes. Tickets and more info at tickettails.com.
BendFilm Festival Virtual Awards Ceremony and ‘Hunger Ward’ screening — Bend’s independent film festival, which kicked off Oct. 8, will announce the winners of more than $12,000 in juried and audience awards at 7 p.m. Friday. Hosted by Jason “MoWo” Graham, the event comes replete with a virtual dance party. On Saturday, Portland director Skye Fitzgerald’s documentary “Hunger Ward,” about two women healthcare workers fighting hunger at feeding centers in Yemen, will screen at BendFilm’s pop-up drive-in at Deschutes Brewery. Also showing is the 15-minute short doc “80° North,” about artists visiting the Arctic island chain of Svalbard. Visit bendfilm.org.
‘The Image Hunter’ and ‘Daredevils’ — There aren’t many places in Central Oregon that are cozier than the High Desert Museum during the cold months. Don’t miss “The Image Hunter: On the Trail of John James Audubon,” featuring the works of Italian street artist Hitnes, who back in 2011 visited and painted in some of the same places illustrator and naturalist Audubon did back in the 1800s, when Audubon famously documented the birds of the U.S. for his opus, “The Birds of America.” While there, check out the museum’s other temporary exhibit, ”Daredevils,” which lays out the High Desert’s involvement in the derring-do of Evel Knievel and other ‘70s daredevils. Free with museum admission. Contact: highdesertmuseum.org
