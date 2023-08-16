Indigo de Souza has a gift for writing songs about the challenges of being human in a way that feels personal and specific, but also universal and highly relatable.
Take, for example, this passage from “Parking Lot,” arguably the catchiest song on her excellent album “All of This Will End,” released earlier this year on the Saddle Creek record label:
In the parking lot I feel like I am somewhere else
I text my boss and say that i’m not feeling well
And I’m not sure what is wrong with me
But it’s probably just hard to be a person feeling anything
And then later in the song:
When the day is done, I feel like I could turn to dust
I cannot breathe, I cannot hold my own head up
And I’m not sure what would help or if there’s anything
Maybe I’ll just always be a little bit sad
A songwriter since the age of 9, de Souza comes by her radical honesty naturally, she said in a recent interview from a stop on the tour that will bring her to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Aug. 27, where she’ll open for Sylvan Esso.
“It kind of just never feels nerve-racking to say things that are personal,” de Souza said. “I think I’m just very aware that I’m not special, and that being human and having big emotions doesn’t make me special at all. Everyone can relate to them.”
And everyone seems to be relating to them. “All of This Will End” has earned a raft of positive reviews: Paste called the album “triumphant” and praised de Souza’s “genuine openness.” Pitchfork wrote that it’s “more self-assured” than her previous work, “no longer just hinting at dance pop but embracing it with effervescent synths and propulsive electronic percussion.”
Indeed, the album is a significant step forward for de Souza, sonically speaking. She worked with co-producer Alex Farrar to craft a set of songs that shimmer and soar even as their maker works through the full spectrum of emotions, from betrayal and hurt to hope and acceptance, and all points in between. Whereas her earlier albums were a more embryonic form of indie-folk, “All of This Will End” lands somewhere near the intersection of, say, Big Thief and CHVRCHES.
The songs on the album were written while the North Carolina-based de Souza was in pandemic isolation, which “ended up being good for me,” she said, because it helped scale back the chaos in her life. And while she says she has moved on from the space that gave birth to them, they still feel like hers, in part because of her distinct brand of candor.
It’s the only way she knows how to make music.
“For me, it feels very natural,” she said. “It feels like if I did anything else, it would be weird.”
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
