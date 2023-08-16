INDIGO DE SOUZA SHOT BY ANGELLA CHOE

Indigo De Souza opens for Sylvan Esso Sunday at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend.

Indigo de Souza has a gift for writing songs about the challenges of being human in a way that feels personal and specific, but also universal and highly relatable.

Take, for example, this passage from “Parking Lot,” arguably the catchiest song on her excellent album “All of This Will End,” released earlier this year on the Saddle Creek record label:

“I think I’m just very aware … that being human and having big emotions doesn’t make me special at all. Everyone can relate to them," said singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

