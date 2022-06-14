Like a lot of good things, the Steampunk Festival happening this weekend on the outskirts of Bend (see “If you go”) started off small.
“About eight years ago, one of my roommate’s fathers had a little birthday party jam (at my house),” said Buddy Thomas of Bend, one of the festival’s co-founders. “We just had such a good time. It was really good vibes, and every year afterward (we’d do it again).”
People like good vibes, of course, so the event began to grow, evolving from an indoor house party to a small event held outdoors, Thomas said. Local funk and jazz band The Cutmen has played each time, and a few years ago, organizers started adding opening bands.
Last year’s party drew a big crowd of people eager to gather, some for the first time post-COVID lockdown, and it went late into the night with the addition of a “silent disco,” where revelers dance to music playing in headphones so as not to disturb others. Some people stayed overnight in a vehicle or a tent, said Chip Fieberg of Bend, who is partnering with Thomas to put on the Steampunk Festival through their entertainment and event company, Mobile Dance Party.
“Afterward, people were talking to us and telling us how they had a great time, and they kept referencing the event as a festival,” he said. “And so we were like, ‘Oh, OK. I guess this is a festival now.’”
Immediately after last year’s gathering, Fieberg and Thomas started planning to turn their informal “festival” into what is now the inaugural Steampunk Festival. Their “pie in the sky” idea, Fieberg said, was to book Dirtwire, a San Francisco-based band that plays a dance-friendly style of rootsy, globally inspired electronic music. After a little back and forth, that pie in the sky landed, and Steampunk had its nationally touring headliner for 2022.
“We were like, ‘All right, well, what’s one touring band if we could have two?’” Fieberg said. “So then we started talking to Indubious and then High Step Society and everything kind of came together really well.”
Eventually, their efforts snowballed into a bona fide music festival, with two stages, 10 live bands (including several popular locals, including The Cutmen, Rubbah Tree and the Jess Ryan Band) and 12 DJs, plus vendors, a series of workshops, a silent disco, activities for kids and more. Schedules and more info are available at mobiledanceparty.net.
Proceeds from Steampunk will benefit The Guardian Group, a local nonprofit group working to prevent and disrupt sex trafficking — an issue Fieberg and Thomas believe needs more support and awareness. More broadly, they hope their event serves as not only an expression of gratitude to their overlapping communities, but also as a place for people to gather in the spirit of peace, love and movement.
“We say, ‘If they’re not dancing with each other, they’re on the internet hating each other,’” Fieberg said. “So we’re trying to get people to connect in a real, face-to-face way and we want to use the elements of music and dance to bring people together.”
