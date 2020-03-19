For her books, journalist Lauren Kessler has immersed herself in the worlds of ballet (“Raising the Barre”), anti-aging (“Counterclockwise”) and parenthood “My Teenage Werewolf”).
In her latest book, “A Grip of Time: When Prison is Your Life,” the Eugene-based author writes about the Lifers’ Writing Group. Kessler started and leads the group, made up of men serving life sentences for aggravated murder at the Oregon State Penitentiary. Kessler had been scheduled to read from the book Friday at Roundabout Books, but her appearance has been postponed, likely until June.
While she didn’t start the group with a book in mind, she said, “it became pretty evident to me, when I was hearing the stories that the guys were able to write, that this was a hidden world, and that they were the experts and I was learning from them. It was kind of incumbent upon me to do something with that learning.”
The moment she began pondering writing a book about the group, she alerted the writing group.
“I was concerned about their privacy, and I was concerned about all sorts of stuff,” she said. “They were — I guess the word I want to use, although it seems weird to use, is enthusiastic. They were surprised … that anybody cared, basically. And they wanted to help. They were eager to tell me anything that I wanted to know.”
The members of the writing group deeply appreciate the freedom writing affords them, according to Kessler.
“They also said, and I couldn’t have put it any better myself, that ‘The only freedom we have is the freedom of expression,’” she said. “They were very, very happy to have the opportunity to write and to teach me.”
The men were also on board with Kessler using their real names in “A Grip of Time,” which she also found surprising. (She opted not to use any last names.)
“They basically said, ‘We’re already invisible. You’re going to make this life that we’re living visible,’” she said.
Kessler read each chapter out loud to the men as she worked on it. Though fine giving readings of completed work in bookshops, reading work in progress to others generally makes her recoil. But Kessler wanted to make sure she didn’t blindside anyone by what she wrote.
“I’m used to writing about what I would call vulnerable populations, where the writer herself needs to be even more conscious than the people that she is writing about that those people are protected,” she said. In this way, she regards her work as more cultural anthropology than journalism per se.
Kessler discovered a number of talented writers in the Lifers’ Writing Group. One of the men won a 2019 Oregon Literary Fellowship, as well as a number of honors from PEN America, a nonprofit that protects and celebrates freedom of expression.
“They’ve been doing national-quality stuff,” said Kessler, who also curates for Eugene Weekly a monthly column by the imprisoned writers titled “Life Inside.” The pieces generally evolve from writing prompts she gives them, which usually consist of stand-alone words.
“You can take off in a lot of with big single words, like ‘trust,’ ‘privacy,’ ‘friendship,’ ‘hope,’” she said. “When you say to somebody, ‘Write about anything,’ it’s a great invitation to have writer’s block. … If you give them some amount of direction, but not a huge amount of direction, it’s … freedom.”
Once she’s completed a book, Kessler usually moves on to entirely new subject matter, but not this time; her next book will focus on former inmates as they attempt to reintegrate into society.
“This is really the first time that I felt compelled to stay with one content area,” she said, adding that the transition from lockup back to life is a struggle that we don’t usually hear about — at least not the majority of the time.
“What we hear about is either the fabulous successes, like the few people who get out of jail and they go to Harvard Law School, or we hear about the people who walk out of prison and walk over to a 7-Eleven and stick it up and go back to prison again,” she said. “But that’s not most people. Most people are in the middle.”
Kessler stresses that she’s in no way suggesting people should not be punished. But with more than 2 million people incarcerated in the United States, “we ought to know what we’re sending them to. Since 95 % of them get out, we ought to know (about) that environment … they’ve spent years or decades of their life (in) that has made them into this person that is now … in our community. We need to be smart about that. We need to know.”
Because of the state of things with the coronavirus, Kessler has put her reporting work on hold for now.
“I am focused now on what I can do with online research and the stack of material I already have. I am also focusing on existing writing projects, as I work from a home office. This includes the essay I write every week for laurenchronicles.com, and two magazine pieces in progress,” she said in a follow-up email.
Otherwise, her life is more or less the same, she said. “I am not a social person to begin with. I work by myself in a home office. My husband (also a writer) and I live out in the country. I run, hike or bike (by myself) pretty much every day, as I have for years. Our two go-to-restaurants both do take-out. More time right now to ready the garden for this season. We’re planting raspberries this spring.”
In the meantime, our collective situation may hold lessons for us, Kessler said. “If this crisis teaches us how fragile our health care system and ‘supply chain’ infrastructures are — and if we learn from that —that would be good. Also, as we watch who zooms in to take advantage of the situation and who steps in to help, we can learn a lot about our communities and our fellow humans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.