Weekend In a Landscape raises scholarship money — Portland pianist Hunter Noack’s performance last weekend raised about $2,500 for Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artist Scholarship, according to Lori Noack, executive director for the annual summer concert series and Hunter Noack’s mother.
Hunter Noack’s annual In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild series features Noack performing outdoors in beautiful places, including Smith Rock and Mount Bachelor. Concertgoers don wireless headphones and are able to wander and explore to the tune of Noack tickling the ivories, a style of concert that seems uniquely suited to our pandemic predicament.
The 2020 iteration of the popular series would have included 50 concerts, but they were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Then, in early August, Noack performed a few small concerts at PLAYA, an arts and science retreat in Summer Lake.
“We were testing,” Lori Noack said. “Can we produce a small — there were fewer than 20 people there — and feel that this is something safe? We wanted to try that as a model, and that worked very, very well.” With social distancing and other measures in place making them a success, those small concerts led to last weekend’s concerts in Sunriver, where the also-canceled Sunriver Music Festival would have been celebrating its 25th year.
“We started off just doing one (concert) so we could highlight the 25th year,” Noack said. Tickets sold out in a few hours. The same happened when they added two more concerts.
“We said, ‘OK, whoa, whoa, whoa. Stop, because we could just keep adding,’” Lori Noack said. Now the nonprofit organization, which has developed an app that allows concertgoers to channel the concerts via their phones and use their own headphones, is looking into whether more concerts this year are a possibility.
Contact: inalandscape.org
