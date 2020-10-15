'Imagine Symphony Live' to debut — Back in December, GO! reported on the crowdfunding effort to bring to life the short film "Imagine Symphony Live," a collaborative effort to promote live orchestral music and inspire its next generation of fans.
The completed film, for which 50 Central Oregon Symphony musicians joined forces with cinematographer Bradley Lanphear, producer and director Evan Sigvaldsen, and award-winning composer Chris Thomas, will premiere for free at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube Live.
The film was funded by a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised in excess of $20,000. It features Oregon landscapes as it follows a young child discovering the visual beauty of orchestral music, the child going from an audience member in a theater to taking an immersive journey around the state, from forest to mountain, lake and city settings.
“Thanks to the support of donors and the hard work of all involved, we are delighted to share our passion for orchestral music with the world,” Sigvaldsen said. “We hope that through this film, we can expose and inspire young audiences to get involved in music by learning a new instrument. Our goal is accomplished if this film inspires young audiences to get involved in music.”
For more information, visit imaginesymphony.live.
