Artist Frank Buffalo Hyde, whose work appears in the exhibition "Imagine a World," will be on hand at the High Desert Museum for Thursday evening's program.

At 6 p.m. on Thursday, the High Desert Museum will hold "A Future that's Indigenous," featuring three artists who took part in the current museum exhibition "Imagine a World." While on the whole, the show looks at intentional communities and communes of the West, it also includes a component by artists Frank Buffalo Hyde (Onondaga Nation Beaver Clan and Nez Perce), Camas Logue (Klamath, Modoc, Northern Paiute) and Brutis Baez (Wasco, Paiute, Warm Springs) envisioning the future. 

The artists are part of the Indigenous futurisms movement, which imagines Native people of the future, including in science fiction, literature and video games, and they'll discuss their work featured in the exhibition Imagine a World. 

Cost to attend is $10, $8 for museum members. For more info and to register, visit highdesertmuseum.org/events/future-thats-indigenous.

